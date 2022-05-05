Once Healthy, It's Up, Up And Away For David Ojabo

If not for an unfortunate Achilles injury during his pro day, David Ojabo would've been selected in the first half of the first round of the NFL Draft. Instead, he fell to the second round where the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the No. 45 overall pick. Obviously Ojabo would've rather stayed healthy and been picked higher, but it might be a blessing in disguise. Instead of going to a lesser team in the middle of a rebuild, he went to a very successful franchise in the Ravens. Additionally, he went from Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh, has reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and gets to play with his former high school teammate, Odafe Oweh. Todd Karpovich of Raven Country took some time to answer a few questions about Ojabo now that he's in Baltimore.

Is there a sense that the Ravens got it right with Ojabo given his injury? Who else was in play and what’s the vibe around the pick?

It was pretty much a no-brainer when the Ravens selected Ojabo when he fell to them in the second round, especially with their needs at pass rush. There is excitement surrounding the pick because of Ojabo's potential. The Ravens could have used a wide receiver in the second round, but they stayed true to their philosophy of taking the "best player available."

What’s the organization saying about his timeline and how much does Ojabo figure to play as a rookie because of the injury? What’s the depth chart look like at his position?



While it might be viewed as a pick for the future, Baltimore general manager Eric Decosta is confident Ojabo can make an impact next season. Overall, the Ravens pass rush is an area of concern this season.

"They haven’t seen him since the re-checks and all of those things in ‘Indy,' but they’re optimistic that at some point this year, he’ll have a chance to play," DeCosta said. "I can say, not specific to David, but we’ve had multiple Achilles injuries over the years, and some guys … In fact, we were talking about one of the legends, Terrell Suggs, who tore his Achilles in May, and I believe he came back in late October."

How good/how productive can Ojabo be in year 1/once healthy? What are some numbers/marks he should be at in his first action?

Ojabo has all of the physical attributes to be a solid NFL player. He just has to maintain his work ethic and adapt to how teams will try to attack him. The Ravens would love for him to get seven sacks in his first year, and eventually be the type of player that can routinely produce double-digit sacks.



How will he be utilized by Mike Macdonald? Fit/responsibilities/down-by-down/packages?



Ojabo thrived in Mike Macdonald's system. He's a player that will be on the field during obvious pass situations, but he'll also have to be able to defend the run and drop back. The Ravens want versatile defensive players. Ojabo could evolve into a three-down player.

What’s his long-term ceiling in Baltimore?



Ojabo has the potential to have a long, productive career with the Ravens. If he puts in the work and stays healthy, there is no reason he can't be successful over the next decade.