October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

David Ojabo Grades Himself As A True Freshman: "I Was An F-"

After a 2.5-sack performance against Wisconsin that garnered Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, David Ojabo is on his way to becoming a household name — but it wasn't always like this.
Author:
Publish date:

As a true freshman, David Ojabo didn't see the field. Last year during a shortened COVID season, he played just 26 snaps. Now, he's second on Michigan's team with 3.5 sacks and looks like a future NFL pass rusher.

Hearing Ojabo himself talk about how bad he was when he first got to Michigan, compared to what we're all seeing on the field now is pretty remarkable. Ojabo is extremely fast, long and athletic — those things were always there for him — but now he's combining all of that with knowledge, technique, confidence and experience, and it feels like the whole country is going to know who he is before too long.

david ojabo
Football

David Ojabo Grades Himself As A True Freshman: "I Was An F-"

just now
david ojabo urban meyer episode 62
Football

David Ojabo Is A Rising Star, Urban Meyer Is A Slime Ball, Revisiting The Wisconsin Game

8 hours ago
gregg glenn
Basketball

Howard Picks Up Big Time Commitment

16 hours ago
daylen baldwin ronnie bell
Football

Daylen Baldwin Explains Exactly Why Ronnie Bell Is Still Invaluable

Oct 5, 2021
domani jackson
Football

Jackson On The Big House: 'The Atmosphere Was Unbelievable'

Oct 4, 2021
jim harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 4, 2021

Oct 4, 2021
jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
Football

Harbaugh Shares Incredible Story About McCarthy, Edwards And Anthony

Oct 4, 2021
roman wilson
Football

Rise Up: No. 9 Michigan Gets Boost From Big Performances In Madison

Oct 4, 2021