David Ojabo Grades Himself As A True Freshman: "I Was An F-"

After a 2.5-sack performance against Wisconsin that garnered Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, David Ojabo is on his way to becoming a household name — but it wasn't always like this.

As a true freshman, David Ojabo didn't see the field. Last year during a shortened COVID season, he played just 26 snaps. Now, he's second on Michigan's team with 3.5 sacks and looks like a future NFL pass rusher.

Hearing Ojabo himself talk about how bad he was when he first got to Michigan, compared to what we're all seeing on the field now is pretty remarkable. Ojabo is extremely fast, long and athletic — those things were always there for him — but now he's combining all of that with knowledge, technique, confidence and experience, and it feels like the whole country is going to know who he is before too long.