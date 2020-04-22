Defensive Tackle Ikenna Ugbaja Set To Name Michigan As One Of 5 Official Visits

In recent weeks, Michigan has continued to build a free-flowing pipeline of talent from the state of Massachusetts. In the 2021 class, three U-M commits currently play in the state (T.J. Guy, Louis Hansen and Casey Phinney), while another is originally from Massachusetts (Greg Crippen) as well.

It is no secret that Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is a legend in the area after a long career manning the same position for Boston College. Lately, Brown has parlayed his influence in an effort to add 2021 Hyde Park (Mass.) Belmont Hill defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja into the fold.

In fact, Ugbaja remembers exactly how he felt after Brown offered him while at a track meet during the tail end of his sophomore year.

“I knew Don Brown, but I didn’t really put two and two together that it would be him,” Ugbaja told Wolverine Digest. “When I called and he said this is Don Brown from Michigan, I was like ‘what is going on?!’ I was pretty shocked.”

Ugbaja was near the shot put area when he heard the good news. Brown continued to tell the 6-3, 280-pounder about what the Wolverines had in store for the summer to come.

“We got talking and he mentioned to me about their trip that year to South Africa, explaining on how the relationships between the team and the players are getting stronger,” Ugbaja said. “When I was on the phone, all my friends were gathered around me and they all went crazy because it’s Michigan, you know? It was one of the dream schools that you can get an offer from for football. I was incredibly excited.”

Ever since that time, Ugbaja has maintained a strong relationship with the U-M coach. Recently, Ugbaja listed Michigan as part of his top eight, and Brown is a big reason why the Wolverines were included among the group.

“I talk to him a lot,” Ugbaja said of Brown. “Really, he will just call and ask about how I’m doing. It’s like a normal conversation where he doesn’t even bring football into it. He just asks me about my life and we just talk about things, which is, I don’t want to say unheard of, but it’s different. It shows a lot of care, that the coaches actually care about you, so that helps a lot. And seeing the amount of kids in Massachusetts that have committed to Michigan over the past months, it’s insane. It really tells something about the program.”

As Ugbaja has alluded to, Michigan has done very well recruiting the state recently, and the Wolverines’ approach has made waves not only among Ugbaja but others in the area, and the three-star defensive tackle shared a few reasons why.

“One is Don Brown,” Ugbaja said. “Coach Brown putting Mass in the spotlight. With him being from there and knowing the type of talent we have. A lot of schools will have an emphasis on southern schools and not put attention on the talent in the Northeast. Michigan, along with BC, but really Michigan, that team that everyone loves, them putting a spotlight on Mass and making kids feel validated for their hard work really has a huge effect on a lot of the kids here. That’s really a big reason why a lot of kids commit.”

In particular, Ugbaja is friends with U-M commit T.J. Guy, and the new Wolverine pledge has already put on his recruiting hat when discussing Michigan.

“He was making his case on why I should be there,” Ugbaja said. “Kalel Mullings, since our game against Milton, we’ve been pretty close and talked a lot about him being there and his relationship to the coaches, why he thinks I should come as well and join the team.”

Ugbaja says he plans on naming his five official visits in the “next couple of weeks” but confirmed that Michigan is going to make the list.

From a recruiting standpoint, Ugbaja has interest at a variety of positions along the defensive line. After a year filled with multi-sack performances and a slew of tackles for loss, Ugbaja sees versatility as one of his main assets.

“A lot of the coaches have said nose guard, three-tech because of my speed, which also lends to being an outside player,” Ugbaja said. “Nose guard with my speed, I can get around the center and go up against the hand that’s hiking the ball. A lot of teams have also said an edge player since I’m fast, and I’m strong with a lot of different moves I can use.”

Before the coronavirus shut down on-campus recruiting, Ugbaja had a visit to Wake Forest set and had planned stops at Vanderbilt, Boston College, Duke and Michigan as well.

Elsewhere in the recruiting landscape, Tennessee and Georgia had told Ugbaja he would likely receive an offer if he made it down to camp but that he is no longer on their boards after the coronavirus altered the likelihood of these summer evaluation camps.

At the moment, Ugbaja is planning on announcing his commitment in mid-Summer. How many defensive tackles should the Wolverines add in this cycle? Let us know!