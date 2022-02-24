Denard Robinson Is Officially Back In Ann Arbor

After being away from Ann Arbor for nearly 10 years, Denard Robinson is back at Michigan as a support staffer.

"Denard in the gun; he's going to run the ball to the right. He finds a little seam, 20, 25 — there he goes! 30, 35, 40, he's at midfield! And they'll never catch him! Denard Robinson — shoelaces flapping in the wind — goes all the way to the end zone, 87 yards! Touchdown, Michigan!"

Denard's 87-yard touchdown run against Notre Dame in South Bend is probably my favorite moment during his career as a Wolverine. Now, he'll embark on a new chapter at U-M as he returns to Ann Arbor as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. The full release from U-M is below:

Former University of Michigan All-American Denard Robinson has been named to the Wolverines’ football staff as the assistant director of player personnel, it was announced Thursday (Feb. 24) by J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh. Robinson will work closely with Director of Player Personnel Tom Gamble and Director of Recruiting Operations Albert Karschnia.

“Denard is an energetic guy who always has a smile on his face,” said Harbaugh. “He will be a positive addition to our program in both the player personnel and player development areas. Denard has been an active member of this campus and we know he will bring that same enthusiasm and love for Michigan to our building every day. We are excited to have Denard back home at Michigan helping our team.”

“I am so excited about coming back to Michigan,” said Robinson. “This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role. Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can’t wait to get to work.”

Robinson spent the 2021 NFL season as a college scouting assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars after working with the organization as an offensive quality control coach in 2020. A fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2013, Robinson spent four seasons with the team (2013-16), rushing for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. He also spent time in the Alliance of American Football league with the Atlanta Legends while the league was active.

In Ann Arbor, Robinson was a record-setting quarterback who played in 49 games and started 37 contests at quarterback and running back (2009-12). He holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495) and rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,702 in 2010). Robinson is one of five quarterbacks in NCAA history to gain 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season twice in their career (2010-11).

A four-year letterman, Robinson burst on the scene as a sophomore, becoming the first player in NCAA history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2010 and was named first-team All-Big Ten, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was selected by the conference coaches as the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner as the Big Ten’s MVP. Robinson was also a finalist for both the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards in 2010, and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

As a junior, Robinson helped lead Michigan to the Sugar Bowl Championship with a victory over Virginia Tech. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2011 and was an honorable mention selection as a senior. A captain in 2021, Robinson’s senior season saw him suffer an injury that forced a move to running back.

Robinson holds the Michigan record for career total offense (10,769 yards) and is the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91). He is the school’s second-leading rusher with 4,495 career yards, trailing only running backs coach Mike Hart, and ranks third in career rushing touchdowns (42) and is tied for second with 20 career 100-yard rushing games. Robinson is fourth in career passing yardage (6,250) and touchdown passes (49). He also has six of the top 10 single-game offensive outputs in school history.