Discussing Donovan Peoples-Jones' Skid, Potential Production In Cleveland

Brandon Brown

The Cleveland Browns selected Donovan Peoples-Jones with pick No. 187 in the sixth round yesterday, surprising quite a few people. 

Peoples-Jones ran a 4.48 40 at the combine and recorded a 44.5-inch vertical. He's got a Julio Jones-like build and can make tough catches by contorting his body in very unnatural ways. Yet somehow at Michigan, he never had a 100-yard game. Because of that, he fell in the draft and is now very hard to figure out in terms of what he'll do in Cleveland.

NFL analysts Jamie Eisner and Frankie Taddeo discuss Peoples-Jones' skid and try to make sense of what he might do as an NFL pass catcher.

Michigan Football Draft Notes

The Wolverines tied for second nationally with 10 players drafted over the past three days. What does it all mean? Some thoughts.

MichaelSpath

Indianapolis Colts snag Jordan Glasgow in Round 6

Jordan’s Glasgow became the 18th defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the 10th U-M player taken in 2020.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu became the sixth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots in Round 6 with the 182nd overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Jon Runyan Jr. taken by the Green Bay Packers in Round 6

Jon Runyan Jr. became the fifth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 6 Saturday afternoon, going to the Green Bay Packers.

Eric Rutter

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown