Discussing Donovan Peoples-Jones' Skid, Potential Production In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns selected Donovan Peoples-Jones with pick No. 187 in the sixth round yesterday, surprising quite a few people.

Peoples-Jones ran a 4.48 40 at the combine and recorded a 44.5-inch vertical. He's got a Julio Jones-like build and can make tough catches by contorting his body in very unnatural ways. Yet somehow at Michigan, he never had a 100-yard game. Because of that, he fell in the draft and is now very hard to figure out in terms of what he'll do in Cleveland.

NFL analysts Jamie Eisner and Frankie Taddeo discuss Peoples-Jones' skid and try to make sense of what he might do as an NFL pass catcher.