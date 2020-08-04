Donovan Edwards Just Outside Of SI All-American's Top 10

With one major target set to announce later this week in Rocco Spindler, Michigan is also applying a major amount of effort towards West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards. So far, Edwards has kept close contact with virtually the entire Michigan offensive coaching staff, so he's more than familiar with the Wolverines program.

But out of all the running backs in the country, Edwards is the one U-M has focused on. Unlike other talents, Edwards has the speed, route running and hands to double as a receiver in addition to his ability running with the football. The in-state target is a true all-purpose back and could very well be a three down contributor at the next level.

While the fall football season is in jeopardy in many parts of the country, Michigan is still on track to play football next month. And as the season nears, SI All-American is unveiling its positional rankings. Although Edwards narrowly missed the top 10 running backs list yesterday, he is just outside that group and could improve his standing with a dominant senior campaign. Here is how the SI All-American team broke down his talent:

Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School

5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Considering Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Michigan State

The most coveted uncommitted back on the list, Edwards may be one of the top running back prospects to come out of the state of Michigan in a half decade, perhaps since Mike Weber came out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. He has a classic running back build and a one-cut, exaggerated outside the frame running style that puts defenders' angles in question even in tight windows. He runs with great lean and flashes power behind his pads, with a long stride and enough long speed to challenge the perimeter at will. What makes Edwards even more valuable from a modern offensive standpoint is his ability to play in the passing game, with soft hands and enough route-running skill to contend with safeties or sub defenders on occasion.

Here is a deeper dive on how Edwards grades out:

Frame: Ideal running back frame; built low to the ground, thick lower half, strong upper body.

Athleticism: Edwards is a smooth running back with top-notch balance and agility. His clean running style can mask how elusive and sudden he can be. When he gets a crease Edwards can rip off home runs, and his stop-and-start skills are excellent.

Instincts: The West Bloomfield star is a natural running back that combines the ideal balance of patience and decisiveness. He will stay on his track, allow the blocks to set up and once he makes his second-level read he will explode through the hole.

Polish: Edwards is a bit inefficient with his footwork at the snap, but once he gets moving forward he's a precise runner that doesn't waste steps. His leg drive is outstanding and he will dip-and-rip when he gets in traffic. Edwards is a clean runner that can make quick moves and quickly get to full speed.

Bottom Line: Edwards is the ideal modern running back. He is a legit every-down runner that can hammer teams between the tackles and stretch outside. A threat out of the backfield, Edwards is also a clean route runner and tracks the ball like a receiver. He rushed for 1,239 yards, caught 33 passes for 419 yards and combined for 21 offensive touchdowns as a junior.

Though the coaching staff has been on Edwards for quite some time, Michigan's commits are also putting in work to convince the four-star prospect to stay in his home state for college. If the Wolverines are successful, this will be perhaps Jim Harbaugh's top recruiting effort on offense with impact players committed at every position.

Will Michigan ultimately wind up with a pledge from Donovan Edwards? Will he be the biggest running back recruit of the Jim Harbaugh era? Let us know!