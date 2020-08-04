SI All-American: Honorable Mention Running Back Prospects

As SI All-American details a deep dive into the college football recruiting class of 2021, by position, the backfield talents take center stage this week.

After sorting through the elite running backs nationally, SIAA released its top 10 rankings ahead of the 2020 season on Monday. It's the sixth of 14 positions to be ranked over the next several weeks. The tail-end of the discussion featured candidates with the resume to contend for spots in that top 10.

These are the prospects right on the edge of the ranking, or honorable mention, listed alphabetically.

Cody Brown, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview

6-foot, 215 pounds

Committed to Tennessee

The biggest back on the list, Brown plays like such in between the tackles and in the open field. He isn't a flashy, elusive speed type who hits the perimeter in short order, he's more of a downhill power player who can fit the role behind his pads and deliver some punishment along the way. The future Vol doesn't seek contact, but combats it with well-proportioned strength in his upper and lower half. Brown flashes plus quickness in between the tackles and climbs to the second and third level with his efficient, one-cut style. Throw in great vision and some patience as needed and few backs in the class are as physically ready to take on SEC defenders as he is. We're curious to see him evolve into a hybrid running back/fullback type at the next level.

Lovasea Carroll, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Committed to Georgia

One of the taller running backs in the class, Carroll moves with a smoothness that allows him to impact the game as both a runner and receiver. Well put-together at close to 200 pounds, he has enough power to prove effective inside although his game and comfort level leans towards the perimeter at this stage of his development. The Peach State native runs relatively well for his size and his footwork is ahead of expectation as well, traits that blend well with an outside zone or even pro style principles at the next level. Carroll, who shined against elite national competition at IMG Academy in 2019, can stress linebackers with his efficiency as a route runner and pass catcher, too.

Damir Collins, Portland (Ore.) Jefferson

5-foot-9, 185 pounds

Committed to Oregon State

A smaller back compared to others on the list, Collins is among the most fun to watch on tape given his ability to press the line, get to the second level and hit that next gear that enables him the chance to go the distance on every touch. His tape is littered with chunk plays where a defender struggles to get one hand on the quick and fast Beaver commitment, who proves shifty, yet decisive in the open field. Change of direction skill, even two gaps over in a blink at times, separates Collins' potential from hundreds of backs nationally. Not only does he have the tools to convert his space specialty into three-down potential, but he can play behind his pads some and hold his own from a power perspective despite his build.

Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School

5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Considering Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Michigan State

The most coveted uncommitted back on the list, Edwards may be one of the top running back prospects to come out of the state of Michigan in a half decade, perhaps since Mike Weber came out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. He has a classic running back build and a one-cut, exaggerated outside the frame running style that puts defenders' angles in question even in tight windows. He runs with great lean and flashes power behind his pads, with a long stride and enough long speed to challenge the perimeter at will. What makes Edwards even more valuable from a modern offensive standpoint is his ability to play in the passing game, with soft hands and enough route-running skill to contend with safeties or sub defenders on occasion.

LJ Johnson, Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair

5-foot-10, 205 pounds

Considering Texas A & M, Auburn, Texas, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, among others

A true balanced running back prospect from a size, athletic and production perspective, Johnson gives off classic running back vibes from the 1990s. He has that combination of lower-body dominant build at over 200 pounds, great vision and quickness in tight windows and enough long speed to take it the distance. He is a no-nonsense, decisive runner who can get to top gear in short order and can add pockets of hidden yardage to any run with his strength and leg drive through contact. Johnson's footwork when pressing the hole may be his best trait when projecting his game into the modern era of RPOs and zone schemes, part of the reason several big-time programs continue to covet his commitment.

Seven McGee, Harbor City (Calif.) East

5-foot-9, 180 pounds

Committed to Oregon

What would one expect of a running back prospect heading to Oregon? Swiftness, speed, fluidity, the ability to play in space and factor into the passing game? Those boxes are all checked with McGee, who fits right into the current construction of spread offenses as a dual-threat. As a runner, he is an accelerator with savvy in the open field and enough juice to rumble 80 yards untouched. As a pass catcher, which includes time as a junior lining up as a part-time wide receiver, he runs above average routes and is as comfortable with the ball in the air as any tailback in this group. McGee has the vision, lean and occasional power to factor into the return game, too.

Jaylin White, Dothan (Ala.) High School

5-foot-10.5, 185 pounds

Considering Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and others

The Alabama native broke out as a junior in 2019 in averaging better than 10 yards per carry with his unique, pace-driven running style. White picks 'em up and puts 'em down with an urgency unmatched on this list and it proves productive as a runner and in the return game. He can win with speed but truly shines when the initial threat is revealed and he can skirt around him with power or elusiveness given down and distance. Natural skill in the open field with the change of direction ability to make tacklers look silly in the process, White is tough to corral when he's found space to operate. A bit more mass and added value as a pass catcher will bridge the gap between arriving at a major FBS program and seeing the field relatively soon thereafter.

