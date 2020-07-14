SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Donovan Edwards Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Donovan Edwards
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Michigan State.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Ideal running back frame; built low to the ground, thick lower half, strong upper body. 

Athleticism: Edwards is a smooth running back with top-notch balance and agility. His clean running style can mask how elusive and sudden he can be. When he gets a crease Edwards can rip off home runs, and his stop-and-start skills are excellent. 

Instincts: The West Bloomfield star is a natural running back that combines the ideal balance of patience and decisiveness. He will stay on his track, allow the blocks to set up and once he makes his second-level read he will explode through the hole. 

Polish: Edwards is a bit inefficient with his footwork at the snap, but once he gets moving forward he's a precise runner that doesn't waste steps. His leg drive is outstanding and he will dip-and-rip when he gets in traffic. Edwards is a clean runner that can make quick moves and quickly get to full speed. 

Bottom Line: Edwards is the ideal modern running back. He is a legit every-down runner that can hammer teams between the tackles and stretch outside. A threat out of the backfield, Edwards is also a clean route runner and tracks the ball like a receiver. He rushed for 1,239 yards, caught 33 passes for 419 yards and combined for 21 offensive touchdowns as a junior.

