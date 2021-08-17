August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Donovan Jeter Gives Crucial Advice As Season Nears

Donovan Jeter spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon and sounded like the experienced, prepared and slightly disgruntled senior that he is.
Author:
Publish date:

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter sounded like a fifth-year senior while speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon. 

The big fella has been receiving some praise this offseason and while he likes hearing that, he knows it really doesn't mean anything.

"It's nice to have [compliments], but they can be one of the worst things that can happen to you if you want to be an elite, successful player," Jeter said. "I feel like some people get compliments and then get complacent."

Jeter had a lot of great things to say in the video above, and all of it revolved around a central idea — last year is over, it's good to be good right now, but let's do it for real during the season. All of Michigan's players are singing the same tune, and like they all know, it's about doing it when it counts starting in a couple of weeks.

donovan jeter
Football

Donovan Jeter Gives Crucial Advice As Season Nears

USATSI_10442123_168386976_lowres
Football

AP Top 25: Michigan Fully Embracing Underdog Role

hunter dickinson
Basketball

Stu Douglass Talks Michigan Basketball, Hunter Dickinson, NIL, Jim Harbaugh, More

PSU vs. UM_500
Football

Michigan Football: Ranking The Most Difficult Road Games Of 2021

brad hawkins erick all will johnson
Football

Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good

stu douglass
Basketball

Stu Douglass Talks Michigan Basketball, Hunter Dickinson, NIL, Jim Harbaugh, More

Cade McNamara
Football

It's Cade's Time

alan bowman cade mcnamara jj mccarthy
Football

Who Would You Start At Quarterback?