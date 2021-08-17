Donovan Jeter Gives Crucial Advice As Season Nears

Donovan Jeter spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon and sounded like the experienced, prepared and slightly disgruntled senior that he is.

The big fella has been receiving some praise this offseason and while he likes hearing that, he knows it really doesn't mean anything.

"It's nice to have [compliments], but they can be one of the worst things that can happen to you if you want to be an elite, successful player," Jeter said. "I feel like some people get compliments and then get complacent."

Jeter had a lot of great things to say in the video above, and all of it revolved around a central idea — last year is over, it's good to be good right now, but let's do it for real during the season. All of Michigan's players are singing the same tune, and like they all know, it's about doing it when it counts starting in a couple of weeks.