WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Eric Rutter

Donovan Peoples-Jones became the third wide receiver  of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the seventh U-M player taken in 2020.

Analysis: The 6-2, 212 pounds, Peoples-Jones was a player that never delivered the production expected considering his five-star status. In his three years at Michigan, Peoples-Jones compiled 103 catches, 2,155 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns (14 receiving), but more of an impact was expected from the Under Armour All-American. 

As a sophomore, Peoples-Jones turned in his most successful season with 47 receptions, 612 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. During that season, Peoples-Jones exploded for a three-touchdown effort against SMU and also snagged co-Big Ten special teams player of the week honors in 2018 as well.

As a receiver, Peoples-Jones is not the quickest player to don the winged helmet, but he uses crafty route running, particularly out of the slot, to find separation downfield. He also is an experienced special teamer with two punt return touchdowns, so he could offer an added dimension to his game in the NFL. 

Overall, Peoples-Jones was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-Big Ten honoree as a punt returner. As expected, Peoples-Jones tore up the NFL Combine with a 4.48 40-yard dash, 44.5" vertical jump and 139" broad jump. Peoples-Jones always tests well, and his combine measurables support that notion. 

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Former five-star and top-rated receiver coming out of high school, Peoples-Jones failed to find the success and production expected over his three seasons at Michigan. His route tempo is sluggish, but he has some savvy and shortcuts footwork for out-breaking routes to the boundary. He doesn't run well enough to play outside in the pros but has decent tape as a big slot. His pro limitations go beyond Michigan's spotty offense and he may not reach any higher than being an average backup."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

Job Runyan Jr. taken by the Green Bay Packers in Round 6

Job Runyan Jr. became the fifth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 6 Saturday afternoon, going to the Green Bay Packers.

Eric Rutter

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Ed Warinner Talks Cesar Ruiz With New Orleans Saints Beat Writers

No one knows Cesar Ruiz's game better than Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Brandon Brown

Top 5 Tight End In 2022 Class Andre Dollar Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan is the most recent offer for 2022 four-star tight end Andre Dollar, who ranks No. 4 in his class nationally. Dollar has family from Michigan and likes how U-M has used the tight end position recently.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/24/20

Stream of consciousness thoughts on the NFL Draft, beginning with former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz might win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub