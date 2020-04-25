Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Donovan Peoples-Jones became the third wide receiver of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the seventh U-M player taken in 2020.

Analysis: The 6-2, 212 pounds, Peoples-Jones was a player that never delivered the production expected considering his five-star status. In his three years at Michigan, Peoples-Jones compiled 103 catches, 2,155 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns (14 receiving), but more of an impact was expected from the Under Armour All-American.

As a sophomore, Peoples-Jones turned in his most successful season with 47 receptions, 612 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. During that season, Peoples-Jones exploded for a three-touchdown effort against SMU and also snagged co-Big Ten special teams player of the week honors in 2018 as well.

As a receiver, Peoples-Jones is not the quickest player to don the winged helmet, but he uses crafty route running, particularly out of the slot, to find separation downfield. He also is an experienced special teamer with two punt return touchdowns, so he could offer an added dimension to his game in the NFL.

Overall, Peoples-Jones was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-Big Ten honoree as a punt returner. As expected, Peoples-Jones tore up the NFL Combine with a 4.48 40-yard dash, 44.5" vertical jump and 139" broad jump. Peoples-Jones always tests well, and his combine measurables support that notion.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Former five-star and top-rated receiver coming out of high school, Peoples-Jones failed to find the success and production expected over his three seasons at Michigan. His route tempo is sluggish, but he has some savvy and shortcuts footwork for out-breaking routes to the boundary. He doesn't run well enough to play outside in the pros but has decent tape as a big slot. His pro limitations go beyond Michigan's spotty offense and he may not reach any higher than being an average backup."