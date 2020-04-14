WolverineDigest
Drew Dileo Talks His ESPN Top 10 Moment, Career, Love For Michigan

MichaelSpath

A Louisianan, Drew Dileo couldn't pass on the opportunity to play for Michigan after Fred Jackson came down to Greenwell Springs to get him. 

Originally a Rich Rodriguez recruit, Dileo arrived with one of the most infamous classes in U-M history, the motley 2010 cohort that included Demar Dorsey, Austin White, DJ Williamson, the Talbott brothers and other burnouts. But it also included Jake Ryan, Will Hagerup, Courtney Avery, Devin Gardner, Dileo and a few others that stayed with Michigan during a coaching change to graduate. 

Dileo was one of the success stories, finishing his four-year career with 46 catches for 629 and six touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs, and had a single completion on a fake field goal. He talks about that Sugar Bowl moment, and what it meant to win a big game so close to home. 

He also goes in-depth about the miracle finish at Northwestern in 2013, when Dileo "slid" into place for a 44-yard game-tying field goal. He looks at the failed two-point conversion against Ohio State that same season, and finishes looking back on what his time in Ann Arbor meant to him. 

   

