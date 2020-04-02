WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Dymonte Thomas Relives Career, Transition To Harbaugh, What Could Have Been In 2016

MichaelSpath

A four-star out of Alliance, Ohio, Thomas was one of 15 Ohioans to sign with the Maize and Blue in 2013. In this interview, he discusses the appeal to play for Michigan and how that influx of players from the state south of Michigan had a lasting impact on the success of U-M in Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons. 

An 18-game starter during his career, recording 88 tackles and 16 pass breakups in 2015-16 at safety, Thomas also chronicles his rise from special-teams contributor, to part-time defender, to full-time starter and how former U-M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin pushed him to be his best, but how Durkin also made a gross miscalculation before the Michigan-Ohio State game in 2015.

As we look at the 2016 season, we discuss the highs and lows, including what went wrong at Iowa and how turnovers - as much as the controversial fourth-down call - cost Michigan in a double-overtime defeat to the Buckeyes. Thomas also has opinions on what could have been if the Wolverines had won the OSU game and why Jake Rudock might have made a difference. 

Speaking of quarterbacks, Thomas has thoughts on that position, and how it must get better if Michigan is to usurp Ohio State eventually. 

Finally, in the interview, Thomas looks at his current NFL prospects and what legacy he left behind in Ann Arbor. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some really good defensive linemen over the last five seasons.

Brandon Brown

Wolverines In Second Place For In-State Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley

Living just outside of Grand Rapids, three-star lineman Ru’Quan Buckley has grown very familiar with the Michigan program and has U-M second at the moment, just behind Nebraska.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/02/20

In memory of the 100th birthday of Bob Ufer, perhaps the greatest college football team play-by-play man of all time.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: How Would You Have Used Jabrill Peppers?

Jabrill Peppers was really good at Michigan, but could he have been better?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan Strength Coaches Discuss Unique Situation

Strength and conditioning coaches across the country are trying to figure out how to keep their athletes in shape.

Brandon Brown

Joshua Christopher Among Michigan's Most Compelling Recruiting Battles

Michigan is the favorite to land five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher, which would be at or near the top of the list when it comes to landing big-time basketball prospects.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hosts Top-Ranked 2022 Massachusetts Prospect

After visiting Michigan once a year ago, the top-ranked Massachusetts recruit in the 2022 class, Ismael Zamor, landed a Michigan offer last December. Michigan had him back on campus this month and he shared the details of his visit.

Eric Rutter

2021 Cornerback Ricardo Hallman Nearly Committed To Michigan

Michigan nearly landed a commitment from three-star corner Ricardo Hallman after he landed a Wolverines offer. In the time sense, the Florida product has still held Michigan in extremely high esteem.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy