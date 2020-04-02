Dymonte Thomas Relives Career, Transition To Harbaugh, What Could Have Been In 2016

A four-star out of Alliance, Ohio, Thomas was one of 15 Ohioans to sign with the Maize and Blue in 2013. In this interview, he discusses the appeal to play for Michigan and how that influx of players from the state south of Michigan had a lasting impact on the success of U-M in Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons.

An 18-game starter during his career, recording 88 tackles and 16 pass breakups in 2015-16 at safety, Thomas also chronicles his rise from special-teams contributor, to part-time defender, to full-time starter and how former U-M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin pushed him to be his best, but how Durkin also made a gross miscalculation before the Michigan-Ohio State game in 2015.

As we look at the 2016 season, we discuss the highs and lows, including what went wrong at Iowa and how turnovers - as much as the controversial fourth-down call - cost Michigan in a double-overtime defeat to the Buckeyes. Thomas also has opinions on what could have been if the Wolverines had won the OSU game and why Jake Rudock might have made a difference.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Thomas has thoughts on that position, and how it must get better if Michigan is to usurp Ohio State eventually.

Finally, in the interview, Thomas looks at his current NFL prospects and what legacy he left behind in Ann Arbor.