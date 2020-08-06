Michigan Still Pursuing 2021 TE Erin Outley

Though Michigan already holds a commit at tight end from SI All-American candidate Louis Hansen, the Wolverines are not done recruiting the position in the 2021 cycle. In fact, Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet tight end Erin Outley told Wolverine Digest that he still hears from U-M tight end coach Sherrone Moore, and that he's planning on taking an official visit to Michigan before signing his letter of intent.

“They are coming to me in the right way,” Outley said. “They are telling me I could be a major priority of the offense.”

Standing at 6-4 and 255 pounds, Outley recently committed to nearby Arkansas, but the Razorbacks commit is still evaluating other programs and likes several aspects of Michigan football.

“[I like] how the program is run and how it looks on the outside,” Outley said. “I just want to see what the inside is like. It looks like a great program. I love Coach Harbaugh because I'm a 49ers fan and when he was with the 49ers I loved him as a coach.”

With Moore as the main Michigan coach involved in this recruitment, the Wolverines have pitched an offensive structure where Outley would act as more than just a large blocking tight end. Rather, U-M sees the three-star prospect as a multi-dimensional weapon, and it's easy to see why after he accumulated 50 receptions for over 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

“My size does not match my athleticism,” Outley said. People think at my size that I couldn't do the things that I do, but the film shows it all... “I've just been working on training, getting bigger, stronger and faster. I'm starting to become a student of the game and learning the schemes and everything.”

With that as the focus of his offseason, Outley is looking to take all five of his official visits when the time comes. Currently, there is a recruiting dead period, but that is tentatively scheduled to expire on Sept. 1. So, Outley has thought about where his five officials will be to, and both Michigan and Florida State stick out as must-visit locations.

However, Outley admits that Arkansas does have quite a few built-in advantages at the moment.

“It's just the relationship that was built with the coaches,” Outley said. “They seem to have the best relationship, and we talk the most. It just seemed like a great place for me to continue my future and hopefully go to the big stage.”

Right now, Outley is the only tight end committed in what is a strong Arkansas 2021 class, so the Razorbacks do have that recruiting pitch to use while hoping to hold onto the dynamic TE prospect.

Do you think that Michigan should take a second tight end in the 2021 class? Will the Wolverines be able to lure him away from the local Arkansas Razorbacks program? Let us know!