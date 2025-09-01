Ex-SEC QB, ESPN analyst raves about Bryce Underwood after breaking down film of first start
Aaron Murray has been a part of football games at the highest level, orchestrating the Georgia Bulldogs at the quarterback position from 2010-13 before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 ahead of a short stint in the NFL.
Now a college football analyst for ESPN, Murray spends his time breaking down the game and assessing various teams and quarterbacks across the country.
On Sunday, Murray posted on X that he finished watching the tape from Michigan's Week 1 victory over New Mexico and came away extremely impressed with Wolverine freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, calling him "one of the most gifted freshman QBs" he has ever seen.
Underwood did look calm and composed all night against the Lobos defense on his way to a 21-of-31 passing performance for 251 yards and a touchdown in his first-career start. The true freshman delivered on a variety of different types of throws and also completed a pass while under a bit of game pressure to Channing Goodwin late in the second quarter on a 3rd-and-14 play that later led to a Michigan score to give the Wolverines some breathing room just as New Mexico was beginning to capture momentum.
This Saturday, Underwood's test will be much stiffer as the Wolverines travel to Oklahoma to play the Sooners for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff in the Top-25 matchup.