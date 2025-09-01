Wolverine Digest

Ex-SEC QB, ESPN analyst raves about Bryce Underwood after breaking down film of first start

Former college QB calls Underwood "one of the most gifted freshman QBs" he has ever seen

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood passes against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Aaron Murray has been a part of football games at the highest level, orchestrating the Georgia Bulldogs at the quarterback position from 2010-13 before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 ahead of a short stint in the NFL.

Now a college football analyst for ESPN, Murray spends his time breaking down the game and assessing various teams and quarterbacks across the country.

On Sunday, Murray posted on X that he finished watching the tape from Michigan's Week 1 victory over New Mexico and came away extremely impressed with Wolverine freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, calling him "one of the most gifted freshman QBs" he has ever seen.

Underwood did look calm and composed all night against the Lobos defense on his way to a 21-of-31 passing performance for 251 yards and a touchdown in his first-career start. The true freshman delivered on a variety of different types of throws and also completed a pass while under a bit of game pressure to Channing Goodwin late in the second quarter on a 3rd-and-14 play that later led to a Michigan score to give the Wolverines some breathing room just as New Mexico was beginning to capture momentum.

This Saturday, Underwood's test will be much stiffer as the Wolverines travel to Oklahoma to play the Sooners for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff in the Top-25 matchup.

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

