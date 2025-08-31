New Mexico head coach reveals what he told Michigan QB Bryce Underwood after first college start
New Mexico put up a fight against Michigan at the Big House as 34-point underdogs after going down by 17 early on Saturday night, but ultimately fell 34-17 to the Wolverines.
For Michigan, the game marked the first start for true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood in which he went 21-of-31 through the air for 251 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Coming into the game, it was New Mexico's hope that they could put some pressure in the young QB by changing coverages and getting bodies around him in the pocket.
However, as New Mexico head coach Jason Eck said following his team's loss, it was very difficult to rattle Underwood as Eck spoke highly about his performance, telling members of the media he though he played a great game and played with composure, particularly when Underwood connected on a big throw to Channing Goodwin late in the second quarter in what was a 17-10 game at the time when the Lobos were establishing momentum.
"He was awesome. I was impressed," Eck said. "I complimented him afterwards because I thought, you know, we cut it to seven right before the half and then we get him to 3rd-and-14. Feel pretty good. 3rd-and-14, does a good job sitting in the pocket. He didn’t turn it over at all, which is what our hope was, that we could maybe get a young quarterback to get frazzled and throw it over, but he’s very accurate. I just was watching him a lot in warm-ups and I thought just, throwing routes on air—I mean, every ball is right on the money. I was hoping maybe getting people around and changing coverages, we’d throw him off a little bit, but he was very impressive and I thought that was probably his biggest drive of the game because I think you feel a lot more excited going into halftime if you’re down seven than down 14 because we had the ball. If we go down seven and have the ball to start, you really are energized, but that was a heck of a drive and he’s a great player. Maybe I’ll be telling my grandkids one day that I got the coach against Bryce Underwood."
Eck went on to reveal what he told Underwood after the game while giving him words of encouragement after the performance.
"Just that I was impressed with his poise and accuracy," said Eck. "Like I said, I thought the biggest drive of the game as far as the outcome was that two-minute drive before the half. It was a great job."