Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Greg Crippen

Eric Rutter

Earlier tonight, Michigan picked up a commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMD Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen. The former Notre Dame pledge picked the Wolverines over schools like Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and USC among others.

Former Michigan lineman Rueben Riley took a look at Crippen's film and gave Wolverine Digest a very full rundown of what U-M is getting in the 6-4, 285-pounder.

Strengths

From his center spot, Crippen has college-level shotgun snaps. They are sharp and clean; not the lofty arch snaps you see from many high school centers. He's also technically sound with his feet and hands. He's very strong and explosive into blocks in the run game and really has a mean streak and the motor to finish blocks. He possesses power in his punch in pass pro and moves well in space. He doesn’t have much wasted motion.

Areas of Improvement

Crippen must maintain his base during run blocks. Defensive linemen and linebackers are good at shedding blocks and “dish-ragging” you if you don’t keep a base while driving them off the ball and finishing blocks. He could be more effective with the timing of his punch in pass pro too. He doesn't want to get into a habit of leaning or letting defensive linemen into his body. Versus the bullrush in pass pro, he must sink hips, re-dip hands and work to stop the rush with power and leverage.

Takeaways

Junior offensive lineman Greg Crippen is a grinder. He's a powerful technician at center who should be able to play any interior offensive line position at Michigan. He's definitely an awesome commit for Coach [Ed] Warinner.

At 6-4, 285 pounds, he already possesses collegiate size and just has to continue to develop mentally and physically as he adjusts to the strength and speed of college football. Coming from IMG Academy, which is a football factory, I think Greg is going to come into Michigan with a great foundation to build upon.

There are quite a few similarities to an interior offensive lineman we just lost to the NFL Draft in Ben Bredeson. The two have very similar demeanors on film. Both are strong and technically sound with the ability to play in space and finish blocks. 

I’d love to also make some Ceasar Ruiz comparisons but much still needs to be seen to know if Greg possesses that elite level of quick-twitch, athletic ability that Ruiz possessed. The ability to accurately snap and reach a 1-tech or work with his guard to zone block a 3-tech up to a linebacker will be key in cracking the lineup at the center position. Also with the pin/pull scheme that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Warinner like to run it will be interesting to see if Greg is capable of snapping and pulling. I’m excited for Greg’s future at Michigan and hope to see him crack the starting line-up in the next couple years.

U-M Pushes For Top 2021 Defensive Line Haul

Wolverines receive high consideration from a trio of highly touted DL, and Coach Shaun Nua is pushing hard for the talented group of pass rushers.

Eric Rutter

by

EricRutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/25/20

Apparently some in Buckeye Nation don't want to take yes for an answer.

Steve Deace

by

UMfb

Four-Star OL Greg Crippen Goes Blue

Michigan picked up its third pledge in the 2021 class when four-star OL Greg Crippen committed to U-M on Wednesday afternoon. Michigan was Crippen's first offer in the recruiting process.

Eric Rutter

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Ohio State's Talent Gap Isn't The Problem

This week's episode of explains why the top five reasons why the talent gap with Ohio State is overblown, and isn't Michigan's problem.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 10 Graham Glasgow And No. 9 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Michigan Wolverines are scattered across the sports landscape and a few of them are among the best at their position in their respective leagues.

Brandon Brown

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown

by

Buckeye4Life

’21 WR Board Filled With Bevy Of Standout Prospects

Michigan hauled in two wideouts as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Now, U-M is angling to stock its wide receiver cupboards with a fleet of new, dynamic pass catchers in 2021.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Running Back Overview For The 2021 Cycle

Wolverines in the mix for premiere running back prospects.

Eric Rutter

by

Buckeye4Life

WR Xavier Worthy eyes June official visit to Michigan

After picking up over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a junior, three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy was floored to receive an offer from Michigan. Worthy grew up revering the Wolverines, and the speedy recruit discussed his plans for an upcoming official visit to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Running Backs Under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh hasn't landed a true bell cow running back but he has had some good ones.

Brandon Brown