Expert Analysis: First Impression Of New Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson

Eric Rutter

Over the weekend, Michigan picked up a commitment from Detroit Cass Tech four-star offensive center Raheem Anderson. The local product picked the Wolverines over schools like Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska and more.

Former Michigan lineman Rueben Riley took a look at Anderson's film and gave Wolverine Digest a very full rundown of what U-M is getting in the 6-3, 298-pounder.

Strengths

Raheem Anderson is NASTY. He plays with a fire and finish that will be well received at the collegiate level. Raheem has great upper and lower body strength and looks very athletic during reach blocks and when climbing up to the second level to block linebackers. I mentioned Raheem being nasty first because when you watch his film, he is finishing most blocks 5-12 yards downfield and you have to ask, "Was that a linebacker or defensive back that he just pancaked or did he drive a defensive lineman 12 yards down field?” 

I love this kid's motor and ability to stick to defenders and finish blocks. Often times his man will end up nowhere near the play and when the defender tries to redirect and chase the play down, Raheem displays the ability to redirect and shutdown the defenders attempt to get in on the play.

Areas Of Improvement

Raheem must be more efficient with hand placement and punch. That means making sure he carries his hands tighter and he delivers a punch to the targeted area so that he doesn’t lose the hand position battle. This is huge at the collegiate level because hand placement, leverage and punch will make or break a block. Especially as you deal with bigger, stronger, higher-caliber athletes in college. 

Raheem also has to be mindful to not lean. He has to make sure he's not getting too top heavy in pass pro. His tenacity and aggression are amazing but if that is a predictable tendency in pass pro, that's an issue.

The Bottom Line

Junior offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is a tough and tenacious finisher. He's very powerful and possesses the perfect mentality at center that should allow him to play any interior OL position at Michigan. He's a very impressive commit for offensive line coach Ed Warinner and the Wolverines.

At 6-3, 209 pounds, he possesses collegiate size and just has to continue to develop mentally and technically as he adjusts to the strength and speed of college football. Coming from nearby Detroit Cass Tech has its advantages with a rich program tradition and a standard of high achievement and excellence.

Raheem has power and a demeanor that reminds me of a guy I played with in 2004 — David Baas. Baas, an All-American and Remington Award winner was dominant and nasty, much like Raheem. Obviously Baas did it at the college level and Anderson is doing it in high school, but I’m eager to see if that dominance and tenacity in Raheem’s game can transition.

Along the offensive line we’re saying goodbye to right guard Micheal Owenu (a fellow Cass Tech alum) who is now pursuing an NFL career, and we're saying hello to a new representative of Cass Tech Technicians. Owenu did a great job of sticking to defenders during his time at Michigan. Although he's not as big and is probably more quick-twitched and athletic, Raheem has some of Onwenu's game in him. The Michigan program and O-Line room will welcome Raheem Anderson with open arms and we should see him contributing in the next couple years.

