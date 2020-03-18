Five-Star Running Back TreVeyon Henderson Lists Michigan In Top Group

At the moment, schools are not allowed to conduct in-person recruiting visits in light of the coronavirus, but programs can continue to contact recruits via text, email and messaging.

Many recruits, too, have kept the process moving by announcing top groups on social media, and Hopewell (Va.) High five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson did just that, including Michigan in his top nine schools Monday night.

Listed as the No. 2 running back in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite ranking scale, Henderson holds an offer sheet of over 40 schools. However, the dynamic prospect cut his list to nine moving forward with schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma joining Michigan in his top group.

Standing at 5-11 and 195 pounds, Henderson has the athletic profile of a star at the next level. As a junior, the blue-chip prospect compiled 3,193 all-purpose yards and 53 touchdowns on offense to pair with 48 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

Henderson displayed a well-rounded game in 2019 on a dominant Hopewell squad, one that went 15-0 and claimed the Virginia Class 3 state championship. Henderson’s speed out of the backfield, vision, lateral agility and footwork helped to produce a highly versatile back, one that holds U-M in high regard.

While Henderson would be a crown jewel in Michigan’s ’21 class, the Wolverines are also pushing hard for top in-state recruit Donovan Edwards. Hailing from West Bloomfield High School, Edwards is listed as a high four-star and the No. 3 running back nationally according to 247Sports.com’s composite rating.

Michigan was the first school to offer Edwards, and 39 other schools have followed the Wolverines’ lead in that respect. Edwards has visited Michigan numerous times throughout his recruitment and is no stranger to Ann Arbor’s campus, but Ohio State stands as perhaps UM’s chief competition in this race.

However, Michigan might have received a bit of good news by proxy on Monday night when Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough four-star running back Evan Pryor issued his commitment to Ohio State.

Though Pryor did hold a Michigan offer, his pledge to OSU limits the number of running back slots left in the Buckeyes’ 2021 class in theory. Edwards appears to be a top priority for the U-M staff, so there may be a bit of a silver lining to Pryor opting for Ohio State.

Edwards has visited both Michigan and Ohio State numerous times throughout his recruitment, and the two Big Ten programs are joined by Georgia, Alabama and Michigan State as schools vying for his commitment.

At the moment, Michigan has offered 15 running backs in the 2021 cycle, but three have already committed to other schools.