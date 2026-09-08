Former Michigan LB Cole Sullivan Returns: His Thoughts on Wolverines as a Sooner

Kyle Whittingham and Co. were able to retain most of Michigan's key players from the 2025 season, but one player who got away was LB Cole Sullivan. Despite the Wolverines wanting him back in 2026, Sullivan met with Oklahoma and the Sooners were able to land him in the transfer portal.

Sullivan likely would've had a starting spot on Michigan's defense, but in Week 1 for the Sooners, Sullivan came off the bench and saw 20 snaps in Oklahoma's 51-0 blowout of the UTEP Miners on Friday. He recorded one tackle, and according to PFF, Sullivan missed two tackles.

Saturday will mark his first time back in the Big House after spending two seasons with Michigan. And while he's excited to return, it's going to be business as usual.

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“I’m just excited,” Sullivan said on Monday. “It’s going to be fun to play against some of my former teammates, some of my good friends over the past couple years. So I’m really looking forward to that.

“I think it’s understood what it’s going to be like. We’re buddies off the field, but we all know that once we’re in between the lines we’re not friends in that moment. We’re just going to play the game how we normally do.

“We say it’s always just a nameless, faceless opponent, so that’s what I’m going to do my best to treat it. Nothing’s going to change in my preparation. Obviously, it’s a special one, but nothing’s going to change in my preparation as far as how I handle myself before the game or during the game.”

Sullivan looks toward Michigan's new offense

Sullivan appeared in 11 games for Michigan last season and he drew three starts at LB. While he wasn't a full-time starter, Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder were the most consistent LBs Michigan had. He led Michigan with three interceptions and also recoreded 44 tackles for the Wolverines' defense.

While Sullivan knows a lot of players on the team, this will be a new offense. Despite the Wolverines looking lackluster in Week 1 against WMU, Sullivan noted that Jason Beck has a challenging scheme, and named both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan at WR.

And when it comes to QB Bryce Underwood, who is under a lot of pressure, he had nothing but good things to say.

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“Their scheme is very difficult. They have star power everywhere," said Sullivan. "The wide receiver, Andrew Marsh is back, the star wide receiver JJ Buchanan, and obviously the backfield is loaded and the line works very well together, as well. So it’s going to be a very tough challenge for us.

“He’s a good dude,” Sullivan said of Underwood. “He’s super confident. I wouldn’t say he teeters.. I don’t think he crosses the line of being too cocky. He’s very confident. He’s a good leader for that team, I believe, and he’s very mature, even for how young he is. He handles himself very well.”

Michigan will host Oklahoma on Saturday at Noon ET, and wil air on FOX.

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