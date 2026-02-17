Former Michigan Star Tyrone Wheatley Hired by Big Ten Foe as New Running Backs Coach

Former Michigan football star running back and former Wolverine coach Tyrone Wheatley has accepted a job with Big Ten foe Illinois. The Fighting Illini have signed Wheatley as their running backs coach.

"Coach Wheatley is an accomplished coach with proven success in both the NFL and college football," said Bielema. "Our program will benefit immediately from his experience as a running backs coach and head coach. He has been an outstanding player and coach in the Big Ten and has developed some of the top running backs in football. We are excited to welcome Coach Wheatley to Champaign."

Wheatley was most recently the head coach of Wayne State. But just seven days ago, he resigned from his job.

"As head football coach, I accept full responsibility for the program and the standards that come with this role," stated Wheatley. "After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to step down, believing this is the right decision for the student-athletes and the university. I am sincerely grateful to our players, coaching and support staff, alumni, and supporters for their dedication and belief -- it has been a privilege to serve this community."

From 2023-25, when Wheatley served as the head coach of WSU, the Warriors went a combined 5-28. Wayne State went 0-11 this past season.

Wheatley's career at Michigan

Wheatley played at Michigan from 1991-94 before enjoying a 10 year career in the NFL. During his time in Ann Arbor, Wheatley was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1992 and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten member.

From 1992-94, Wheatley ran for over 1100 yards on the ground for Michigan. During his POY season, Wheatley rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

He finished his Michigan career with 4,187 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Wheatley was drafted in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders during his time in the NFL.

Coaching history

Wheatley has a long history coaching the running back position. After stints with Eastern Michigan, Ohio Northern, Syracuse, and the Buffalo Bills, Wheatley finally made his way back to Ann Arbor, where he coached from 2015-16.

Jim Harbaugh was hired in 2015 and went after Wheatley to coach the position. After his second year with Michigan, Wheatley returned to the NFL, where he coached the Jaguars for two seasons.