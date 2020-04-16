Four-Star 2022 Offensive Guard Carson Hinzman Has Ties To Michigan

Over the last several days, the Michigan staff has been busy passing out offers to players in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes. Many of those prospects were excited to land U-M offers, and Wolverine Digest will continue reporting updates on these offer recipients over the next couple days.

Yesterday, Michigan sent an offer out to 2022 Hammond (Wis.) Saint Croix Central four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, who is ranked as the No. 2 guard in the country.

As one of the premier players at his position, Hinzman is a national prospect that is undoubtedly going to garner a wealth of attention as his recruitment continues. Michigan is getting in fairly early right now as his eighth offer, but Hinzman says that his recruitment is already “surreal” and “kind of crazy.”

Luckily for the Wolverines, Hinzman is quite familiar with the state of Michigan with quite a bit of his family on his mom’s side living in Fairport, a small town in the Upper Peninsula. Hinzman shared his reaction to picking up an offer from U-M with Wolverine Digest after learning of the news.

“I was pumped,” Hinzman said. “I didn’t expect it, so I was really excited. I texted my mom right away because she’s from the U.P. and all our family is up there, so I texted her right away. I’m sure when I get home I’m going to hear it from those guys.”

Hinzman tries to visit his family in Fairport roughly three times per year, and he used to travel down into the Lower Peninsula to visit an uncle, so he is more than familiar with the Mitten state and is no stranger to the Wolverines program.

That said, the four-star prospect highlighted some aspects that he enjoys about U-M.

“Coach was saying that we don’t have to be the flashiest team, which I liked because I’m the same way,” Hinzman said. “I live on a farm, so I don’t really care too much about being flashy. It’s the work, that’s what I really care about. I get stuff done. They are the No. 1 public school, so that’s really cool. I think he said they have more wins than anybody or something related to that, which I thought was really cool.”

Hinzman confirmed with a resounding yes when asked if he was interested in taking a visit to Michigan’s campus.

“They seem like a great school, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know them and checking it out and going over there for a visit sometime,” Hinzman said.

In addition to U-M, Hinzman has a rough idea of which schools he would like to visit when allowed to do so. That group includes Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa and Clemson. Hinzman currently holds offers from each of those schools except for the Tigers.

“I’m just going to try to go to as many places as I can and feel around to see what really is the best place to go to, at least for me anyway,” Hinzman said.

According to his Hudl, Hinzman checks in at 6-4 and 275 pounds. The 2022 lineman does a sound job spinning defenders off balance and sealing up alleys to open running lanes for his team on the ground, but his film is rather short. Still these traits along with his aggressiveness have made Hinzman a coveted prospect and one of the top sophomore lineman in the country at this juncture.

Michigan will go toe-to-toe with some of the top programs in the country for 2022 offensive guard Carson Hinzman after offering on Wednesday. However, U-M offensive line coach Ed Warriner has been on fire on the recruiting trail. Do you think he can get the job done in this recruitment? Let us know!