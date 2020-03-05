WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Matthew Lounsberry

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

The 6-5, 242-pounder received a scholarship offer from the Wolverines yesterday after a conversation with defensive line coach Shaun Nua and assistant recruiting coordinator Nate Crutchfield.

The offer came as a small surprise for Wilkins, who said he’s only recently been in contact with Michigan.

“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Wilkins said. “[Offensive line] coach [Ed] Warinner had been out to my school to check me out, but I hadn’t really been in contact until as of recent. This one is huge for me though.”

The potential of playing in the Big Ten is intriguing to Wilkins. Outside of Michigan, the only Big Ten schools to offer the rising senior so far are Northwestern and Nebraska.

“I think that Michigan is a great school,” Wilkins said. “I’ve heard great things about it, and the fact that they play in the Big 10 is also huge.”

As expected, the Southern California product has already garnered a lot of attention from programs along the West Coast. Wilkins has drawn eight offers from Pac-12 schools, including Washington, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona State and USC among others. The Trojans offered Wilkins just days before the Wolverines.

But Wilkins is no longer just a regional prospect. His recruitment has expanded coast-to-coast with offers from programs in the SEC (Mississippi State), Big 12 (Kansas) and ACC (Boston College, Virginia).

While his relationship with Michigan is still in the early stages, Wilkins sees the Wolverines playing a part in his recruitment and didn’t rule out a visit to Ann Arbor in the future.

“I think [Michigan] will play a pretty big factor in my decision,” he said. “I’m not entirely sure yet [about a visit], but I would love to make one happen.”

Wilkins is rated the No. 21 strongside defensive end, the 29th-ranked player in the state of California and the No. 312 player overall in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/05/20

It's Senior Night for Zavier Simpson -- one of my top 5 all-time favorite Wolverines.

Steve Deace

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

TheSchmoe

Austin Davis' Return Creates A Complicated Scholarship Situation For 2021

With Juwan Howard announcing that Austin Davis will return for a fifth year, Michigan is committed to 14 scholarship players next season.

MichaelSpath

Video: Juwan Howard Announces That Austin Davis Will Return For Fifth Year

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced that center Austin Davis will be returning to U-M for his fifth year.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: Will Michigan's Offense Finish In The Top 25?

Michigan's offense should be better in 2020, but by how much?

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Jon Teske, Austin Davis, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Zavier Simpson, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On Mercurial Michigan Basketball & More

This week's episode looks at Michigan's hot and cold streaks on the hardwood, and the frustration of watching Wolverines excel at the NFL Combine.

Steve Deace

Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Mike Zordich has been as good as any position coach on U-M's staff and has some nice talent to work with at cornerback.

Brandon Brown

NFL Combine Recap

A couple Wolverines really showed out in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine.

Brandon Brown

by

dieseldub