Four-Star OL Greg Crippen Goes Blue

After spanning several months without a commitment, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class grew to include Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen after the highly regarded blocker announced his pledge on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Standing at 6-4 and 275 pounds, Crippen is a stocky lineman that as played a lot of center up until this point. Though 247Sports.com lists Crippen as the No. 11 offensive guard in the country based on its composite scale, the Florida prospect shows the versatility needed to play anywhere towards the middle of Michigan’s O-Line.

“I would proudly like to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan,” Crippen posted on Twitter. “Thank you Coach Harbaugh, Coach Warinner and Coach Brown and the entire staff for truly believing in my since my freshman year of high school.”

Michigan was the very first Division I offer for Crippen, and the tandem of U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner and defensive coordinator Don Brown are credited as the point-men throughout the duration of Crippen’s recruitment.

After picking up an offer from the Wolverines, Crippen fielded offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State, among others. Crippen actually committed to the Fighting Irish in March of 2019, but he rescinded that pledge at the beginning of this month.

Crippen joins a Michigan 2021 recruiting class that now stands at three commits deep. With Crippen in the fold, U-M’s ’21 class is ranked at No. 21 in the country according to 247Sports.com. In addition to Crippen, Michigan sports pledges from five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and in-state four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi.

What are your thoughts on Michigan landing its second OL commit this cycle? Where do you think Crippen would best fit along Michigan’s offensive line? Let us know!