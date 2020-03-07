Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

WolverineDigest
One of Michigan's all-time greatest running backs (and one of the program's all-time great players period) Tyrone Wheatley became just the second ball carrier in school history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three straight seasons, finishing his career in second place (and now fourth overall) with 4,178 yards from 1991-94. 

Wheatley's 53 total touchdowns from scrimmage (rushing & receiving) are a school record while his 47 rushing TDs rank second all time behind Anthony Thomas' 49. 

Wheatley was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 1995 and spent 10 years in the NFL, transitioning to coaching in 2007. He has coached in high school, college and the NFL, including a two-year stint at Michigan from 2015-16. 

In this #GameOfMyLife, Wheatley discusses how he ended up at Michigan - he grew up a Spartan fan and almost went to Colorado - embracing competition at U-M, his 235-yard, three-touchdown effort at the 1993 Rose Bowl, coaching in Ann Arbor and much, much more. 

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

Ct33

20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

Chris Evans returning to the football teams adds a very intriguing wrinkle to the running back rotation.

Brandon Brown

UMfb

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

Over It

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Ed Warinner has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Honored For Senior Night

Seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson were honored before U-M's game against Nebraska.

Brandon Brown

Ct33

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard during last night's regular season home finale and Howard could not have been more excited about it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/06/20

Michigan played its final home game of the season last night. The team is going to look a lot different when it plays its next one.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On His Time With Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson

Juwan Howard has only been around for a quarter of Jon Teske's and Zavier Simpson's career, but he already feels very connected to his point guard and center.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Address Crowd After Final Home Game

Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson got a little emotional as they wrapped up their careers at the Crisler Center

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace