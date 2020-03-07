Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

One of Michigan's all-time greatest running backs (and one of the program's all-time great players period) Tyrone Wheatley became just the second ball carrier in school history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three straight seasons, finishing his career in second place (and now fourth overall) with 4,178 yards from 1991-94.

Wheatley's 53 total touchdowns from scrimmage (rushing & receiving) are a school record while his 47 rushing TDs rank second all time behind Anthony Thomas' 49.

Wheatley was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 1995 and spent 10 years in the NFL, transitioning to coaching in 2007. He has coached in high school, college and the NFL, including a two-year stint at Michigan from 2015-16.

In this #GameOfMyLife, Wheatley discusses how he ended up at Michigan - he grew up a Spartan fan and almost went to Colorado - embracing competition at U-M, his 235-yard, three-touchdown effort at the 1993 Rose Bowl, coaching in Ann Arbor and much, much more.