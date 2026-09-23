Giving Michigan's Defense Bulletin Board Material Isn't Good — Iowa Did It

Michigan has the No. 8 passing defense in the country, allowing 123 yards per game through the air. The Wolverines play an unreal amount of man-to-man coverage, over half of their snaps under Jay Hill. Michigan enjoys getting after the ball carrier and trusting its corners and safeties to do their job.

And that's music to Iowa WR Tony Diaz's ears. The UTRGV transfer has had a good start to his Hawkeyes' career, leading the team with 201 yards on 17 receptions and scoring a touchdown. On Tuesday, the 5'10" playmaker compared Michigan's man-to-man coverage to having candy in a candy shop.

"Play a lot of man," Diaz said of Michigan's defense. "We are going to have to throw the ball if we want to win. Especially if they are going to go man and stuff the box, so we have to operate how we've been operating. Just have to keep getting better every game. Got to make plays on the outside."

"It's like candy in a candy shop," said Diaz.

Tony Diaz describes playing against man defense as shopping in a candy store. It will be interesting to see what he can do against a Michigan defense that seems to run a decent amount of man@ChadLeistikow with the question pic.twitter.com/N5pGZeaDTv — AJ Reisetter (@AdamReisetter) September 22, 2026

Rod Moore has taken notice

One player who has taken notice of the comments from Diaz is three-time captain Rod Moore. He reposted AJ Reisetter's post on his account and it appears the Iowa WR has given the Wolverines some bulletin board material.

Iowa has thrown the ball around a lot better than expected to start 2026. The Hawkeyes opted to start Hank Brown, who has nearly zero game experience. Brown has thrown for 473 yards and three touchdowns in three games, and his best game came against Iowa State, where he passed for 191 yards.

But this is going to be Brown's first road game of his young starting career and it comes at the biggest college stadium in the nation — along with playing a stifling defense. To make matters worse, Iowa might not have starting RB Kamari Moulton available, and if he is, who knows if he is 100%.

Hank Brown sees an opportunity

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Jay Hill is likely going to do exactly what Diaz believes and that's to attempt to stuff the box and make Brown beat Michigan through the air. But as we've seen, Michigan has some of the best edge rushers out there and they can wreak some havoc.

However, like Diaz, Brown sees an opportunity for his playmakers to win in the passing game with Michigan running man-to-man coverage.

"I think it presents a lot of opportunities," Brown said. "It ultimately puts our guys in situations where they're gonna have opportunities to win. And our guys have shown that they can do that. So we're excited and looking forward to that."

Fans can see Michigan's defense take on the Hawkeyes this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

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