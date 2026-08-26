How a Quarterback Can be Successful in Michigan Football's Offense in 2026

Bryce Underwood enters Year 2 as Michigan's starting quarterback and after an up-and-down freshman season, he looks to turn the corner under the new coaching staff in Ann Arbor.

A year ago, Underwood didn't have any dedicated coaches helping him. He was a young and raw signal caller who was thrust into action with the hope that his talent would be enough. But as seen, Underwood tossed nine interceptions and his fundamentals were off — throwing off his back foot one too many times.

But by all accounts, those issues are fixed. Jason Beck comes to Michigan and will spread things out more than Michigan fans are used to seeing, and Koy Detmer Jr. arrived in Ann Arbor to help the singal callers as the quarterbacks coach.

What will make a QB successful in Beck's offense?

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Underwood has all the tools to have a successful season under Beck in 2026. But Detmer Jr. knows Beck's offense quite well, as he has traveled alongside the offensive coordinator.

During his media availability on Tuesday, he gave a peek inside the curtains on what will make a quarterback successful in Beck's offense.

It starts with someone who has an elite arm, but they also need to be a complete package, being able to run the football and use their legs to extend plays. Lastly, being a quarterback, decision-making has to be elite, along with being accurate.

"Like we've always mentioned, you always would love a guy that, and I think at this level, you've got to be in the elite level, throw the ball, and throwing and catching," Detmer Jr. said. "But you also — it helps when you have a guy that can hurt you with their legs, and being able to add plus one runs in the run game.

"In the passing game, nothing's perfect, and you're able to cover things up, scramble around, and make opportunities where they are. And so, I think having a guy that has both of those, can hurt you with his arm and his legs, as well as, you know, the decision making is huge. Like, playing in play out, are you helping us make great decisions to help us move the ball, not put in harm's way, and keep us out of those long third downs where now you're gonna be less efficient.

"And so, from a decision making standpoint, gotta be a great decision maker, and then being able to do it with both your arm and your legs."

Fans will get to see Underwood in action on Saturday, Sept. 5 when the Wolverines take on Western Michigan to open the season. He won't have much time to get fully adjusted to the new offense, as the Wolverines will have a big test in Week 2 against Oklahoma.