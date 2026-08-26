8 Bold Predictions for Michigan Football in 2026 — Bryce Underwood Breaking a Record?

Fall camp is almost in the books and Michigan will start gearing up for its first game that will take place on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan.

Following a 9-4 season a year ago, the Wolverines are looking to get back into Big Ten contention, along with making a College Football Playoff. With the season so close, here are my annual bold predictions for the season.

Bryce Underwood breaks a Michigan single-season record

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just about every year, I predict Michigan's single-season passing record to be broken. Jon Navarre set it back in 2003, throwing for 3,331 yards. And almost every year, there are at least 10 college quarterbacks who beat that.

But not at Michigan. The Wolverines lean on their rushing attack, along with their stifling defense. So here we are again, entering 2026 — sort of.

I'm pivoting. Not going to predict Bryce Underwood to break Navarre's yardage mark. Instead, look for Underwood to contend with Elvis Grbac and Chad Henne's 25 passing touchdown record. Last season, Devon Dampier threw for 24 touchdowns in Utah's offense.

With more playmakers and a year of development, this is possible.

Jordan Marshall enters Heisman talk

It doesn't happen too many times that a team returns a running back like Jordan Marshall, but he's not the main player who is getting the attention. For good reason, five-star Savion Hiter is who fans want to see run the football, but it's going to be Marshall who is the lead back.

Marshall almost ran for 1,000 yards last season, and that as without starting the season and finishing it banged up. If he can stay healthy, Marshall is going to have a big season in Jason Beck's offense.

Beck has had the No. 2 rushing attack in the nation in back-to-back seasons. Hiter is going to play a big role, but look for Marshall to have a major season, and hear his name mentioned alongside the Heisman.

Andrew Marsh joins the 1,000 club

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time Michigan had a 1,000-yard wide receiver? 2013 and that was Jeremy Gallon. It goes hand and hand with the Wolverines not coming close to breaking Navarre's single-season passing record.

However, this year feels different. Jason Beck is going to spread things out and get his playmakers the ball in space. Marsh was a top wide receiver in the Big Ten last year once he earned his chance.

JJ Buchanan will help open things up for Marsh. If teams pay too close attention to Marsh, Buchanan will eat. With at least two elite playmakers for Michigan, it will allow Marsh to have himself a big season as a sophomore.

Rod Moore leads the team in interceptions

In 2022, Rod Moore led Michigan with four interceptions, which might not make this prediction feel too bold. However, when you look at the amount of games Moore has played in the past two seasons — it is bold.

The veteran safety is a major talent, but he has to stay on the field. By all accounts, Moore is back to 100% and he should be on the field in Week 1 against Western Michigan. Assuming he is back to his old self, Moore is going to be a game-changer for Michigan.

Chris Bracy has been superb for Michigan in fall camp, and putting Moore next to him will make for a dangerous duo, but look for Moore to pave the way in interceptions.

Carter Meadows is in the top four on the team in sacks

It's hard not to be fascinated with five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows. Since coming to Michigan as a summer enrollee, Meadows has bulked up to 252-pounds to go with his 6-foot-7 frame. The Wolverines are loaded at edge this season, but Meadows is going to play.

John Henry Daley will lead the room, and a mix of Cameron Brandt, Dom Nichols, and Nate Marshall could be the second-best pass rusher on the team, but when the Wolverines do give Meadows a chance — he will make it count.

The coaching staff usually has Meadows and Tariq Boney in the same breath, however, we know Meadows' talent is sky-high and he will get some sacks in 2026.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng emerges as the top linebacker

MGoBlue.com

As of this writing, it's possible Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is the No. 4 linebacker on the depth chart. Nathaniel Staehling has been the fall-camp standout of the group, and Troy Bowles is the veteran returner. Chase Taylor has been tabbed as a future star, and Owusu-Boateng is biding his time.

Sometimes, it's easy to forget just how coveted of a prospect Owusu-Boateng was. He suffered through some injury issues a year ago, which made him miss a good portion of the season. But he flashed when he earned his chance.

Owusu-Boateng likely has the highest ceiling of any Michigan linebacker, and while he might not start, he's going to play. The Wolverines feel good about those four, and I look for NOB to really emerge as the season moves on.

Michigan gets one major road win

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines have one of the most daunting schedules in college football. Michigan has what I'll call four major games, which consist of home games against both Oklahoma and Indiana, and away games against both Oregon and Ohio State.

If Michigan hopes to make the College Football Playoff this season, winning 10 games is the ideal goal. The Wolverines can't slip up early, or they will be in a must-win situation against either Oregon or Ohio State on the road.

However, with both games being later in the year, I look for the Wolverines to upset one of those two teams on the road.

But the Wolverines lose one game they shouldn't

But like every year in college football, there are always upsets. Regardless of what the Wolverines do against the big four teams on their schedule, Michigan needs to take care of business against the teams it should beat.

With a prediction of beating either Oregon or Ohio State on the road, comes with one that Michigan loses to a team it should beat.

That could be early-year losses to either Iowa or Penn State at home, or an away loss to Minnesota. Either way, Michigan could slip up in a game it can't afford to in Kyle Whittingham's first season as the head coach.