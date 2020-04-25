Indianapolis Colts Snag Jordan Glasgow In Round 6

Analysis: Standing at 6-1 and 226 pounds, Jordan Glasgow vastly outperformed expectations from when he first stepped on Michigan’s campus. Much like his older brothers, Ryan and Graham, the versatile defensive prospect appeared in a whopping 52 games for the Wolverines, splitting a total of 15 starts between the Viper and Will linebacker spots.

Making an impact first on special teams before cracking the defensive lineup, Glasgow amassed 139 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. With each passing season, Glasgow’s role within the program grew, and he was named a Butkus Award semi-finalist for his final season as a Wolverine.

Establishing himself as a hard worker, Glasgow was frequently used as an outside linebacker that would hang around the line of scrimmage and cover either a tight end or slot receiver when not administering support on rush defense.

In the professional ranks, Glasgow will likely need to work his way into the lineup from an initial special teams position, but that route is not an uncommon one for the youngest Glasgow who worked hard to move from a walk-on contributor to a scholarship athlete for U-M. Glasgow’s hard-working approach likely played a pivotal role in the Colts selecting him in the 6th round.

In the lead-up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Glasgow was the feature of an article by USA Today that touched on his absence from the NFL Combine.

Glasgow said: “Not getting invited to the combine didn’t really deter me or put me down in any way, shape or form. Both of my brothers and I were walk-ons at the University of Michigan. You don’t see that every day. We’ve been counted out at every level and at every step of the way. It’s nothing new to us. What I’ve been told is that 18 teams have to vote “yes” for you to get a combine invite. Maybe there are 17 teams that are interested in me. You just never know.

“There may be 17 teams that see value in me. I’m going to do my best to show that value at my pro day. If a team decides to invest in me, I’m going to come in and work my butt off.”