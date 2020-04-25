WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Indianapolis Colts Snag Jordan Glasgow In Round 6

Eric Rutter

Analysis: Standing at 6-1 and 226 pounds, Jordan Glasgow vastly outperformed expectations from when he first stepped on Michigan’s campus. Much like his older brothers, Ryan and Graham, the versatile defensive prospect appeared in a whopping 52 games for the Wolverines, splitting a total of 15 starts between the Viper and Will linebacker spots. 

Making an impact first on special teams before cracking the defensive lineup, Glasgow amassed 139 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. With each passing season, Glasgow’s role within the program grew, and he was named a Butkus Award semi-finalist for his final season as a Wolverine.

Establishing himself as a hard worker, Glasgow was frequently used as an outside linebacker that would hang around the line of scrimmage and cover either a tight end or slot receiver when not administering support on rush defense. 

In the professional ranks, Glasgow will likely need to work his way into the lineup from an initial special teams position, but that route is not an uncommon one for the youngest Glasgow who worked hard to move from a walk-on contributor to a scholarship athlete for U-M. Glasgow’s hard-working approach likely played a pivotal role in the Colts selecting him in the 6th round.

In the lead-up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Glasgow was the feature of an article by USA Today that touched on his absence from the NFL Combine. 

Glasgow said: “Not getting invited to the combine didn’t really deter me or put me down in any way, shape or form. Both of my brothers and I were walk-ons at the University of Michigan. You don’t see that every day. We’ve been counted out at every level and at every step of the way. It’s nothing new to us. What I’ve been told is that 18 teams have to vote “yes” for you to get a combine invite. Maybe there are 17 teams that are interested in me. You just never know.

“There may be 17 teams that see value in me. I’m going to do my best to show that value at my pro day. If a team decides to invest in me, I’m going to come in and work my butt off.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu became the sixth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots in Round 6 with the 182nd overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Jon Runyan Jr. taken by the Green Bay Packers in Round 6

Jon Runyan Jr. became the fifth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 6 Saturday afternoon, going to the Green Bay Packers.

Eric Rutter

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy