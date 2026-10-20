Jason Beck Praises Bryce Underwood's Improvement, But Tommy Carr Sparked Michigan's Offense

It hasn't been quarterback play, it hasn't been the lack of a run game, and it hasn't been the offensive line that's been the key to winning games, according to the Michigan coaches in recent weeks. It's been winning the turnover margin. Kyle Whittingham has been on record saying the season would look much different if the Wolverines weren't minus in the turnover margin.

And despite forcing three takeaways in the second half in Saturday's win over Penn State, the Wolverines are still -3 on the season. Bryce Underwood threw two interceptions against the Nittany Lions, and while you might not fully blame him for one or both of the interceptions, they still happened and it resulted in Penn State getting the ball.

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Appearing on 'Inside Michigan Football', offensive coordinator Jason Beck talked about putting Tommy Carr into the game in the second half, which was because of Underwood tossing two interceptions.

"It was just one of those things that, you know, the turnover margin is such an important part to winning football games," Beck said. "And we've been on the wrong side of that early in the season. And we were on the wrong side of it in that first half.

"And so that's what just kind of spurred the need to make a change for that second half. Fortunately, our D was able to get three takeaways, so we ended up coming out ahead on that turnover margin. But you don't want to be counting on getting three takeaways to come out plus one.

You know, we need to protect the football as we're doing everything we're doing to give our team the best chance to win.”

Improvement in Underwood, but the same issue keeps occurring

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Kyle Whittingham remains mum on who will start for the Wolverines on Saturday against Indiana. While Carr didn't do anything noteworthy through the air against the Nittany Lions, his presence alone sparked Michigan, and the Wolverines scored 21 points with Carr leading the offense. More importantly, Carr didn't turn the ball over.

While Michigan has some gamesmanship going on, most people believe it's going to be the true freshman taking the field against Indiana this weekend. But it's not because of Underwood's lack of improvement, at least according to Beck.

“You know, Bryce overall, he's done a much better, like early in the year, he did a nice job running it, but he put a couple of balls on the ground those first three games, you know, I think we put maybe four balls on the ground," Beck said of Underwood. "And so that's always a major emphasis, but the quarterback is just not live, you know, in practice. And so that was something that he's done a really nice job on, is really protecting the ball, still running hard, still doing all that, but really securing it.

"And we haven't had that issue, putting the ball on the ground. And he's done a nice job, especially on the move, making reads, making plays. He's made some of the best throws I've seen quarterback make when he's on the move, really pushing the ball down the field accurately, and was a strength of his.”

While Carr is projected to start this weekend, Whittingham said IF the Wolverines made the move to start Carr, he's still a fan of Underwood's and wouldn't be against putting him back in the game if that was the best move for Michigan.

Fans won't likely know who the official starter is going to be until minutes ahead of kickoff, and while both quarterbacks could see the field, our money is on Carr getting the first chance.

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