What's Michigan Football's Biggest Problem? 'Fans Don't Want to Hear it'

Michigan took the bye week to figure out who the Wolverines are. Kyle Whittingham said on Monday that there wasn't going to be many wholesale changes in terms of personnel. You can expect a new punt returner on Saturday against Penn State, as Andrew Marsh has struggled with putting the ball on the ground, along with a nagging injury.

But that might be about the only personnel change being made. Bryce Underwood is the Wolverines' starting quarterback and Jason Beck will continue to call plays on offense. The Wolverines are hopeful to get offensive lineman Andrew Babalola back sooner rather than later with Andrew Sprague still sidelined.

While personnel changes aren't being made, Whittingham did say the offense reflected on who they are, and Michigan canned a few things, during his appearance on 'Inside Michigan Football'.

Biggest issue with Michigan?

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Some fans might not be pleased with Underwood sticking as the starting quarterback, or the fact that Michigan isn't getting rid of the rhino package. But according to Whittingham, the biggest issue holding the Wolverines back is the turnover margin.

Michigan ranks No. 122 in the nation with a -4 margin. The Wolverines have nine turnovers this season and the defense has taken away five.

“We’ve just got to become more productive,” Whittingham said. “And one thing that is holding us back — and it sounds too simple, and fans don’t want to hear it — but the turnover margin. We are awful in the turnover margin. We’re like 122nd in the nation, and you can’t win turning the ball over and being minus in the turnover margin. If we’re plus in the turnover margin through five games, we’re undefeated. I can tell you that without a doubt.

“So it’s pretty simple in the respect of what is the biggest problem. It’s turning the ball over on offense and not taking it away enough on defense, even though we’re third in the country in total defense, we’re not doing a good enough job shortening the field for our offense and putting them in good situations.”

Preaching to Underwood to take care of the ball

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Michigan has turned the ball over at least one time in every game aside from the win over Oklahoma. The Wolverines turned it over three times against Minnesota — two of which were interceptions thrown by Underwood.

While he remains Michigan's starting quarterback, Whittingham said that the conversations with Underwood were positive, but it was stressed that he has to take better care of the ball moving forward.

"All positive, but continuing to stress to everybody about the importance of taking care of the ball. With him touching the ball every single snap, he's a big part of that. If we don't get this turnover thing fixed rapidly, then something's got to give. That's all I can say right now," Whittingham said.

And while the Wolverines' defense is among the top defenses in the country, Whittingham wants to see more takeaways from his defense. Linebacker Nathaniel Staehling had a pick-six against Minnesota and Smith Snowden came away with an interception. That was a start in the right direction, and now Whittingham wants to carry that momentum into this week against Penn State.

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