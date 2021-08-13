Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Michigan's Intriguing Quarterback Battle

It feels like Cade McNamara is going to enter the season as the starter, but there are guys pushing him.

Jim Harbaugh named Cade McNamara the starter heading into fall camp and that hasn't changed, but U-M's head coach says that freshman JJ McCarthy and graduate transfer Alan Bowman are still pushing for the job. In the video above, Harbaugh explains why McNamara has been and is still the guy, but also touches on what McCarthy and Bowman are doing to make it interesting.