John Henry Daley Injury Update: Kyle Whittingham Has Positive Comments on Michigan's Edge

As the clock was stuck at two seconds on Iowa's final drive of the game, quarterback Hank Brown was attempting to get his team together so he could spike the ball in hopes of getting off another play. However, Michigan edge rusher John Henry Daley was down on the ground many yards back.

Daley was down in pain and he had to come off the field for the Hawkeyes' final play of the game, which resulted in a 16-yard passing touchdown to win. While one loss hurts and the way it happened certainly hurts, Michigan needs its top edge rusher ready to go.

On Monday night, appearing on 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show, Kyle Whittingham said Henry is 'Questionable' was was seen in the facility without a boot or crutches, which is great news.

“Yeah, he's doing okay," Whittingham said. "I saw him in the facilities today. He's walking, which is a positive, without a boot, without crutches. But we'll have to see as the week progresses, how much soreness we can get out of that injury and get him back on the field.

"But that's to be determined at this point. I would say when you list him on the injury report on Wednesday, he'll probably come up as questionable.”

Daley has been a big part of the Wolverines' defense

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Despite suffering a torn Achilles last season at Utah, he was among the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss, which resulted in Daley earning All-American status. Not only did Daley recover in time for the Wolverines' first game this season, but he's also a big part of what Michigan does.

In four games, Daley is tied at the top of the Big Ten with three sacks, and he is also No. 3 in the Big Ten with five tackles for loss. Michigan is using both Daley and Dom Nichols at a high rate this season, and that duo has made their mark in the early part of the season.

Luckily, for Michigan, if Daley is unable to go this weekend at Minnesota, the Wolverines feel good about what they have at edge. Guys like Nate Marshall, Tariq Boney, Carter Meadows, Cam Brandt, and Benny Patterson have all made plays.

Minnesota has given up four sacks all season, which is the fourth-best mark of any Big Ten team. However, Hank Brown entered the game having not suffered a sack when Iowa came to town, and as we know, the Wolverines got to him twice.

Regardless of who is on the field for Michigan, Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey will have to watch his back.

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