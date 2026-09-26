3 Instant Takeaways: Michigan Football Suffers Heartbreaking Loss to Iowa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan entered Saturday's game favored, but the Wolverines weren't the popular pick against Iowa. Quarterback Bryce Underwood hadn't flashed enough for analysts to pick Michigan to win, and Iowa's defense was supposed to be too much for the Wolverines.

It turned out that Michigan was able to move the ball at will against the Hawkeyes, but the Wolverines shot themselves in the foot far too many times to make the game close.

Michigan would suffer a heartbreaking loss as Iowa's Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee for a 16 yard touchdown as time expired to win 20-19.

Complete domination, yet too many mistakes

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If you didn't watch the game, and looked at the box score, you'd like Michigan won the game going away. It would've been a rout, because it should've. Iowa had the top-ranked defense entering the game, but as we've mentioned several times throughout the week, we didn't know how good Iowa's defense was against who they've played.

Turned out Michigan could move the ball at will. Also turns out that the Wolverines continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

Total yardage: UM 429 - Iowa 285

First downs: UM 21 - Iowa 16

Total plays: UM 68 - Iowa 59

Time of possession: UM 34:29 - Iowa 25:31

But Michigan was 2-4 in the red zone and the Wolverines not only didn't attempt a field goal, but turned the ball over twice. Bryce Underwood had an interception, which appeared to be miscommunication on the play, and on fourth-and-1, Jason Beck opted for a quarterback sneak. Underwood jumped over the pile but was stuffed short.

Penalties killed drives in the first half and a culmination of what's haunted Michigan in the past reared its ugly head.

Bryce Underwood continues to improve

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It's been a complete 180 when you look at Bryce Underwood from Week 1 to Week 4 under this new coaching staff. Jason Beck and Co. didn't appear to understand how to use Underwood properly against Western Michigan — making him sit in the pocket and not using his legs.

But week by week, Underwood has improved and the Wolverines continue to utilize him in the run game, and also getting him on the move to extend plays with his arm.

Entering the game, Iowa had allowed 117 passing yards to Iowa State in Week 2, which was the most the Hawkeyes' defense had given up in three weeks. Underwood had that stat beat with 13 minutes left in the second quarter.

He did throw an interception in the red zone but there appeared to be miscommunication with Andrew Marsh on the play. Underwood ended the game passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 36 yards.

Still struggling to run

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While we didn't fully know what to expect from the Iowa defense, we do know the Hawkeyes are always going to be stout against the run. But it hasn't mattered who Michigan has faced this season, the Wolverines continue to struggle to run at will.

Both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter were able to chip away at Iowa. A few runs that should've been stuffed at the line were three or four-yard gains. That's improvement, but it wasn't the run game that won Michigan this game.

The Wolverines ran for 153 yards as a team and it's a far cry from what Michigan has been doing on the ground. Since 2021 — or even before under Jim Harbaugh — Michigan could assert its will against whoever it faced to gain the yardage needed on the ground.

We didn't see as much perimeter runs against Iowa, but there is still a major cause for concern.

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