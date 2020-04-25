Jon Runyan Jr. Taken By The Green Bay Packers In Round 6

Analysis: At 6-4 and 306 pounds, Jon Runyan Jr. is a player who offers positional flexibility in his move to the NFL.

As the son of former U-M lineman and NFL Pro Bowler Jon Runyan, the new Packers blocker did not enter college with the same marquee billing as his father. Despite a more low-key profile as a three-star recruit, Runyan was a serviceable piece of the Michigan O-Line as a player that could slide to either tackle spot depending on depth and need. In the pros, Runyan is expected to occupy a guard position

Lauded for his ability in pre-snap defensive recognition, Runyan excelled in the football I.Q. department and used his knowledge of the game to carve out a productive career at Michigan, starting 26 games and appearing in a total of 34 games. Runyan parlayed this playing time into an all-Big Ten first team selection by the Associated Press in 2018 and was a two-time all-Big Ten honoree to boot.

Like his father, Runyan Jr. Is a recipient of the Hugh H. Radar Memorial Award, an honor bestowed upon Michigan’s top lineman. Runyan Jr. won this award outright in 2018 before sharing the title with Ben Bredeson last year

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: “Determined and smart, Runyan held his own as a Big Ten tackle despite a lack of desired physical and athletic traits. He's inconsistent taking control into initial engagements, but stays after it and recovers back into the second phase of the block. He plays with high hands that diminish power and control, but that should improve as he slides inside to guard. He has adequate athleticism and body control to fit into a variety of run schemes but may not excel in any. Runyan's protection experience at tackle improves his draft value as a later-round, backup-caliber guard.”