Jon Runyan Jr. Taken By The Green Bay Packers In Round 6

Eric Rutter

Analysis: At 6-4 and 306 pounds, Jon Runyan Jr. is a player who offers positional flexibility in his move to the NFL. 

As the son of former U-M lineman and NFL Pro Bowler Jon Runyan, the new Packers blocker did not enter college with the same marquee billing as his father. Despite a more low-key profile as a three-star recruit, Runyan was a serviceable piece of the Michigan O-Line as a player that could slide to either tackle spot depending on depth and need. In the pros, Runyan is expected to occupy a guard position  

Lauded for his ability in pre-snap defensive recognition, Runyan excelled in the football I.Q. department and used his knowledge of the game to carve out a productive career at Michigan, starting 26 games and appearing in a total of 34 games. Runyan parlayed this playing time into an all-Big Ten first team selection by the Associated Press in 2018 and was a two-time all-Big Ten honoree to boot.

Like his father, Runyan Jr. Is a recipient of the Hugh H. Radar Memorial Award, an honor bestowed upon Michigan’s top lineman. Runyan Jr. won this award outright in 2018 before sharing the title with Ben Bredeson last year  

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: “Determined and smart, Runyan held his own as a Big Ten tackle despite a lack of desired physical and athletic traits. He's inconsistent taking control into initial engagements, but stays after it and recovers back into the second phase of the block. He plays with high hands that diminish power and control, but that should improve as he slides inside to guard. He has adequate athleticism and body control to fit into a variety of run schemes but may not excel in any. Runyan's protection experience at tackle improves his draft value as a later-round, backup-caliber guard.”

Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu became the sixth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots in Round 6 with the 182nd overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Indianapolis Colts snag Jordan Glasgow in Round 6

Jordan’s Glasgow became the 18th defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the 10th U-M player taken in 2020.

Eric Rutter

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

MichaelSpath

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

