Following LSU's victory over Clemson in Monday's night national championship game, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis congratulated former colleague and current LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady.

His tweet offered a little more than just a shoutout to Brady, however.

Gattis tweets: "2020- Quit the age/experience talk in football! Be Innovative, Be Genuine for the team, & be Bought IN!"

Gattis' comment seems to imply there will be no excuses for the Wolverines next season, even in the opener at Washington, when Michigan will introduce a new starting quarterback and four new offensive line starters.

Gattis has not been afraid to raise expectations before, taking to social media to promote #speedinspace throughout the 2019 offseason. He drew heat early in the year when U-M appeared to be lacking any semblance of actual speed in space, the offense sputtering along as the Maize and Blue averaged just 367.0 yards in their first five games and 28.0 points per contest.

The offense found its groove beginning with a trip to Illinois Oct. 12 and averaged 427.1 yards and 36.6 points per game over its final seven regular-season contests, including three straight 300-yard passing efforts against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State in November.

Still, U-M's overall numbers for 2019 pale in comparison to the best offenses in college football and must improve substantially if 2020 is to be a breakthrough campaign for the program.

At least to start the year, on the road and then Week 4 and 5 matchups with Wisconsin and Penn State, it would be understandable if an offense featuring a first-year starting QB and four new OL starters struggled, but Gattis' tweet dismisses such talk and puts the onus on the offense to start and finish the year with a bang.

