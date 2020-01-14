Wolverine Digest
Josh Gattis Downplays Experience As 2020 Offseason Begins

MichaelSpath

Following LSU's victory over Clemson in Monday's night national championship game, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis congratulated former colleague and current LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady. 

His tweet offered a little more than just a shoutout to Brady, however. 

Gattis tweets: "2020- Quit the age/experience talk in football! Be Innovative, Be Genuine for the team, & be Bought IN!" 

Gattis' comment seems to imply there will be no excuses for the Wolverines next season, even in the opener at Washington, when Michigan will introduce a new starting quarterback and four new offensive line starters. 

Gattis has not been afraid to raise expectations before, taking to social media to promote #speedinspace throughout the 2019 offseason. He drew heat early in the year when U-M appeared to be lacking any semblance of actual speed in space, the offense sputtering along as the Maize and Blue averaged just 367.0 yards in their first five games and 28.0 points per contest. 

The offense found its groove beginning with a trip to Illinois Oct. 12 and averaged 427.1 yards and 36.6 points per game over its final seven regular-season contests, including three straight 300-yard passing efforts against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State in November. 

Still, U-M's overall numbers for 2019 pale in comparison to the best offenses in college football and must improve substantially if 2020 is to be a breakthrough campaign for the program. 

At least to start the year, on the road and then Week 4 and 5 matchups with Wisconsin and Penn State, it would be understandable if an offense featuring a first-year starting QB and four new OL starters struggled, but Gattis' tweet dismisses such talk and puts the onus on the offense to start and finish the year with a bang.

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Michigan Hoops Missed A Chance To Buck Road-Trip Woes

Despite the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten this season, Michigan had a chance and wasted it Sunday at Minnesota, analyst Chris Young shared.

Jake Karalexis

Listen: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep At Notre Dame

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson discusses the Wolverines' weekend sweep at Notre Dame.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Ambry Thomas, Nick Eubanks, Nico Collins & Kwity Paye

MMQB Devin Gardner breaks down the careers so far and future potential of the four Wolverines that have announced they will return for their senior season.

MichaelSpath

Markgoblue

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Impact Of Michigan Early Departures

MMQB Devin Gardner discusses Michigan's three early departures and the ripple effects it will have on the 2020 team.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/13/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 takes us to March Madness.

Steve Deace

42buck

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/14/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 is a big recruiting one.

Steve Deace

Michigan Picks Up 2022 Commitment From Top In-State Player

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh picked up a commitment from defensive back Myles Rowser, the younger brother of 2020 signee Andre Seldon.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Adds Michigan State Transfer Linebacker

Offensive Line Coach Ed Warinner's son, Edward, is now a Wolverine.

Steve Deace

For Juwan Howard's Strategy To Work, He Needs More From Jon Teske

Another game, another career day for an opposing big. Juwan Howard has explaining to do, but Jon Teske needs to be better.

MichaelSpath

mnunnunm