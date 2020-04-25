WolverineDigest
Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

Brandon Brown

Safety Josh Metellus became the sixth Wolverine drafted on day three when the Minnesota Vikings grabbed him with pick No. 205 overall in the sixth round.

Metellus saw the field in five games as a true freshman, played in 13 games as a sophomore and then basically never came off the field in his final two years in Ann Arbor. He finished his Michigan career with 186 tackles including 9.0 for loss and a sack. He also picked off five passes while breaking up another 14 and he also recovered a fumble and scored one defensive touchdown. Not bad for a former two-star player who was committed to Georgia Southern before flipping to the Wolverines.

Analysis: Metellus was very good while at Michigan. He was asked to do some things that he's not great at doing, and some of those negative plays definitely showed up on tape. He was, however, very good as a leader, a worker and a tackler against the run. He also has a knack for being around the ball and is billed as a very smart football player.

ESPN scout Steve Muench had this to say about Metellus heading into the draft: "Metellus is a well-built safety with longer arms, big hands and average top-end speed. He masks OK burst and fluidity with physicality, instincts and length in coverage. He doesn't have center fielder range. Metellus has very good ball skills. He's a willing run defender and sure tackler."

Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu became the sixth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots in Round 6 with the 182nd overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Indianapolis Colts snag Jordan Glasgow in Round 6

Jordan’s Glasgow became the 18th defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the 10th U-M player taken in 2020.

Eric Rutter

Jon Runyan Jr. taken by the Green Bay Packers in Round 6

Jon Runyan Jr. became the fifth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 6 Saturday afternoon, going to the Green Bay Packers.

Eric Rutter

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

MichaelSpath

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

