Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

Safety Josh Metellus became the sixth Wolverine drafted on day three when the Minnesota Vikings grabbed him with pick No. 205 overall in the sixth round.

Metellus saw the field in five games as a true freshman, played in 13 games as a sophomore and then basically never came off the field in his final two years in Ann Arbor. He finished his Michigan career with 186 tackles including 9.0 for loss and a sack. He also picked off five passes while breaking up another 14 and he also recovered a fumble and scored one defensive touchdown. Not bad for a former two-star player who was committed to Georgia Southern before flipping to the Wolverines.

Analysis: Metellus was very good while at Michigan. He was asked to do some things that he's not great at doing, and some of those negative plays definitely showed up on tape. He was, however, very good as a leader, a worker and a tackler against the run. He also has a knack for being around the ball and is billed as a very smart football player.

ESPN scout Steve Muench had this to say about Metellus heading into the draft: "Metellus is a well-built safety with longer arms, big hands and average top-end speed. He masks OK burst and fluidity with physicality, instincts and length in coverage. He doesn't have center fielder range. Metellus has very good ball skills. He's a willing run defender and sure tackler."