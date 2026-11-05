Keys to Michigan Beating Rival Michigan State, Keeping Paul Bunyan Trophy

After moving to 5-3 with a 28-21 win over Rutgers this past weekend, the Wolverines are back in the Big House. Michigan will play under the lights for the fifth year in a row against rival Michigan State. The Spartans will come to Ann Arbor as a 2-6 team. Michigan State has dropped its last six contests after starting the season off 2-0.

Michigan has defeated the Spartans in each of the last four contests and the Wolverines have held the Paul Bunyan Trophy since. While Michigan State isn't very good this season, the Spartans will do everything they can to beat their bitter rival this weekend.

Here are three keys for Michigan to gain the victory.

Don't give the banged of Spartans a chance

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Michigan State is coming off a bye week and it was much needed for the Spartans. Two weeks ago, Michigan State had several of its key players out against UCLA. Needless to say, the two-win Spartans fell 28-10, and MSU hopes to get players back.

Michigan State was without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and starting running back Jaziun Patterson. It's not clear what their status' are heading into the Michigan game — the initial availability report will come out later Wednesday.

The Spartans are also down their backup quarterback Cam Francher and they had to start freshman Kayd Coffman, who underwhelmed against UCLA. Regardless of who plays, Michigan is vastly more talented than Michigan State. But if the Wolverines play with their food, which they've done one too many times this season — the Spartans could remain in the game.

Fredrick Moore leads Michigan State with two receiving touchdowns and he is chomping at the bit to score in the Big House as a Spartan. But the Wolverines' defense needs to show out and get some pressure on whoever starts at quarterback. Michigan State allows three sacks per game and Michigan's edge rushers could shine.

O-line needs to generate push — regardless of who is in there

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It's been a game of musical chairs for the Michigan offensive line this season. Starting right tackle Andrew Sprague has been out since Week 3 and the Wolverines have had several game-to-game injuries since. It sounds like Michigan will be without a starter this weekend, too. Putting the pieces together, it sounds like that will be Brady Norton, after he left last week's game against Rutgers.

But for Michigan, it has to show it can generate some push and leverage. The Wolverines' run game has been very disappointing this season, but it's not all on the running backs. Between the scheme, lack of push, and bad decisions, it's led to Michigan having its worst run game in recent memory.

Michigan State has the No. 15-ranked rushing defense in the Big Ten, which is a little better than Rutgers. The Wolverines' run game didn't do what it was supposed to against the Scarlet Knights, so this is a game where they can avenge themselves. But that starts with giving Tommy Carr a clean pocket and opening holes for the running backs.

Connect on a few deep shots

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Tommy Carr played nearly a flawless game last weekend and it earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week. But the only negative plays he had were his deep shots. Carr missed Andrew Marsh twice on a deep ball, and both passes would've likely resulted in a touchdown.

Carr said he has been thinking about those plays and wants to do a better job throwing deep passes. Michigan State has allowed five passes of 40 or more yards this season, and the Spartans are last in the Big Ten, for allowing three passes for 60 or more yards this season.

Kyle Whittingham recently said Carr doesn't have a 70-yard cannon on him, but he can make passes at around 55 yards in the air. We know Michigan has been working on that in practice this week, and you better believe Jason Beck is going to dial something up for Carr to have a few chances against the Spartans.

Marsh was baiting Rutgers' defense for most of the game before he pulled off a great double move to have a shot at a score. It wouldn't be shocking to see the same thing this weekend.

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