4 Instant Takeaways from Michigan Football Escaping Rutgers With Win

It was supposed to be easy, but none of Michigan's games have been easy. Right on cue, with how the 2026 season has gone for the Wolverines, Michigan was in a dogfight with two-win Rutgers on Saturday.

Tommy Carr drew the start and led Michigan to a 14-3 lead, but, ironically, it was the Wolverines' defense that let down Michigan. And kicker Trey Butkowski. Two missed field goals, penalties, and blown coverages allowed Rutgers to tie the game up at 21 even in the fourth quarter.

Carr led the Wolverines down the field and ran in a score on third down for Michigan to take a 28-21 lead.

That would be the final score of the game and Michigan would escape Rutgers with a win.

It is time to panic, Kyle

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Yes, Michigan won the game. But it wasn't inspiring, and none of the Wolverines' wins have been. Michigan needed a second-half explosion to put UTEP away, and Tommy Carr was needed in the second half to beat the Nittany Lions.

All of Michigan's games come down to the wire, and the Wolverines look unprepared in some facet in every game. Which is what led to Whittingham's shocking comment this week.

"But right now, I don't think it's time to panic. I guess you could say we're two or three plays away from 6-1 or 7-0, primarily due to our defense," Whittingham said on Monday.

Michigan's defense has been the only thing that has worked since Kyle Whittingham came to Ann Arbor. Ironically, it was the defense that let down the Wolverines on Saturday, against a Rutgers team without its starting quarterback. Luckily, Tommy Carr played well enough to keep the Michigan offense moving the ball.

But let's be honest. None of this is working. Save for a few position coaches and Jay Hill, this season has been a disaster. It's starting to feel like it's more than possible that this could be a one-and-done season for Whittingham.

Tommy Carr's arm and legs save the day

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It felt like now or never for Michigan's offense. Coming into the game, the Wolverines had the second-worst offense of any Power Four program, but Rutgers had one of the worst defenses in the country. Rutgers' run defense is the worst in the conference, but the passing defense isn't far off.

That was a good omen for Tommy Carr, who made his second start. You're going to hear a lot of 'It's just Rutgers', but Carr needed a game like this. If he's going to be your starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, he needed a game where he could gain some confidence.

Carr looked poised and made the right decision nearly every time. His arm strength may be the only concern, not being able to hit Andrew Marsh, who was open for a touchdown after a double move. But Carr was accurate and threw for 266 yards, while adding 54 yards on the ground. His second rushing touchdown of the game was pivotal.

Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan prove to be stars. The Wolverines also added some contributions from freshmen Salesi Moa and tight end Mason Bonner.

Run game remains a major issue and Rhino is part of that

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On average, Rutgers gives up nearly 200 yards per game on the ground and is dead last in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights' defense gets carved up in just about every game, but Michigan, once again, couldn't gain its footing on the ground.

The second half was better than the first, but Michigan just can't spring the open man. Michigan ran for 161 yards against Rutgers, and if you take Carr's yards away, the Wolverines had 107 yards. The offensive line remains an issue, but so does the Rhino.

Jason Beck isn't going to go away from his six-linemen look, and I'm guessing it was on the field for about half of the Wolverines' snaps. Even during clear passing downs, he trots Manuel Beigel out there. In the first half, on third-and-15, Rutgers rushed four guys and Beigel whiffed on his block, allowing Carr to get immediate pressure.

It's not working, but Beck refuses limit the amount of time he uses the Rhino.

Trey Butkowski is unplayable

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Trey Butkowski began his Michigan career 4-for-4 and it looked like the Wolverines found their next great transfer kicker. Until the wheels fell off. Butkowski shanked his first two kicks against Indiana last weekend — in a game that went into overtime tied at 6-6 — and he missed two field goal attempts this week against Rutgers.

Butkowski has missed four of his last six attempts and he's clearly in his head. Special teams has been a miss this season for the Wolverines and that was expected to be cleared up with hiring long-time special teams coach Kerry Coombs. But the Wolverines have a clear kicking problem with four games left.

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