WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Brandon Brown

Khaleke Hudson became the 25th Wolverine of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the Washington Redskins in the 5th round on Saturday afternoon. 

Analysis: The 6-0, 220-pounder shined at the viper position in Don Brown's defense and is likely going to play something similar in the NFL. He's not quite bursty enough to play safety and he's obviously a bit undersized as a true linebacker, but he can really play and do a lot on defense. 

Hudson exploded onto the scene as a sophomore when he replaced Jabrill Peppers and recorded 18.5 tackles for loss over the course of the season. He didn't reproduce numbers like that as a junior or senior, but he proved that he can excel when put in a position to succeed. It's going to be interesting to see how he's used in the NFL and if the Redskins can figure out where to play him.

NFL writer for CBS wrote after the pick: "Hudson was initially a defensive back before switching to LB in 2018. He showed tremendous growth at his new position in 2019, recording 101 tackles for the Wolverines. Is definitely a project but has the body (6 feet, 220 pounds) and athleticism to play the position."

NFL Draft write for CBS Chris Trapasso had this opinion on the Hudson pick: "Hudson is ultra-versatile yet never grew from his stellar sophomore season. Incredibly thick second-level defender. Speed and overall athleticism are major question marks. Movable chess piece. Love him as a blitzer."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Brandon Brown

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Ed Warinner Talks Cesar Ruiz With New Orleans Saints Beat Writers

No one knows Cesar Ruiz's game better than Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Brandon Brown

Top 5 Tight End In 2022 Class Andre Dollar Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan is the most recent offer for 2022 four-star tight end Andre Dollar, who ranks No. 4 in his class nationally. Dollar has family from Michigan and likes how U-M has used the tight end position recently.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/24/20

Stream of consciousness thoughts on the NFL Draft, beginning with former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz might win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub

2020 NFL Draft: Day Two Primer

A couple more Wolverines could hear their names called later tonight.

Brandon Brown

The Buzz: Cesar Ruiz Is A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round and a lot of people are talking about it.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Franz Wagner Will Return For Sophomore Season

Michigan basketball officially announced that Franz Wagner will be back at U-M next year.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H