Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson became the 25th Wolverine of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the Washington Redskins in the 5th round on Saturday afternoon.

Analysis: The 6-0, 220-pounder shined at the viper position in Don Brown's defense and is likely going to play something similar in the NFL. He's not quite bursty enough to play safety and he's obviously a bit undersized as a true linebacker, but he can really play and do a lot on defense.

Hudson exploded onto the scene as a sophomore when he replaced Jabrill Peppers and recorded 18.5 tackles for loss over the course of the season. He didn't reproduce numbers like that as a junior or senior, but he proved that he can excel when put in a position to succeed. It's going to be interesting to see how he's used in the NFL and if the Redskins can figure out where to play him.

NFL writer for CBS wrote after the pick: "Hudson was initially a defensive back before switching to LB in 2018. He showed tremendous growth at his new position in 2019, recording 101 tackles for the Wolverines. Is definitely a project but has the body (6 feet, 220 pounds) and athleticism to play the position."

NFL Draft write for CBS Chris Trapasso had this opinion on the Hudson pick: "Hudson is ultra-versatile yet never grew from his stellar sophomore season. Incredibly thick second-level defender. Speed and overall athleticism are major question marks. Movable chess piece. Love him as a blitzer."