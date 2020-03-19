Long, Rangy Wide Receiver Hal Presley Reacts To Michigan Offer

Though face-to-face recruiting is suspended for the time being, Michigan extended its target list on Tuesday night by offering one of the bigger 2021 wide receivers in the nation in Hal Presley.

Standing at 6-4 and 190 pounds, Presley has a big frame, and his physical nature has caught the eye of many coaches across the country as 23 schools have issued an offer to the three-star prospect. Michigan is one of those programs, and the rising wideout reacted to his newfound U-M offer.

“I was excited because I’ve always watched them on TV, and they’ve always been one of the big dogs in college football,” Presley told Wolverine Digest.

Based out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit, Presley is located far away from Michigan, but the junior recruit has been hearing about the school for quite some time. In fact, Presley’s 7-on-7 coach is former U-M cornerback Brandon Williams, who played in Ann Arbor from 1999-2002. This relationship should help the Wolverines’ chances with Presley.

And after the Texas prospect landed his Michigan offer on Tuesday, Presley was anxious to share the good news with his coach.

“I was ready to let him know I got the offer,” Presley said.

So far, Williams has shared a couple stories with Presley about his time wearing the winged helmet, and this has helped spark Presley’s interest in the program.

In an effort to learn more about the school, Presley is looking to take a visit up to Michigan in the future. Though Presley is not sure when that visit will occur, he does have an idea of what he’ll be paying the most attention to once he steps on U-M’s campus.

“What all they have to offer for me and if they’re really for real about me,” Presley said.

On the field, Presley put together a dominant junior campaign for Mansfield Summit, one that produced eight touchdowns and 874 receiving yards on only 45 receptions. With a penchant for pulling down long passes and stretching the defense, Presley broke down his game and previewed what he can bring to a collegiate offense.

“I feel like I’m a really exciting person to watch play because every time I touch the ball, I make a play,” Presley said. “I can run, jump, catch and block.”

Presley has a large frame that helps the three-star get open on streaks and fades, two of the more common routes on his highlight tape. Presley also exhibits strong hands and has the concentration to stay locked on the football when fighting through contact mid-route.

Michigan is far from alone in its recruitment of Presley, though, as 13 schools have offered the Texas product this year alone. And while Presley is not sure if or when he will release a list of top schools, he is planning to commit over the next six months.

“Probably the summer or start of the season,” Presley said for a commitment date.

Until then, Presley plans on building his relationship with other schools as he figured out his visit schedule moving forward.