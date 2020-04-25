WolverineDigest
Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Michael Onwenu became fourth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the New England Patriots selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the sixth U-M player taken in 2020.

Analysis: Checking in at the NFL Combine at 6-3 and 344-pounds, Michael Onwenu is a jumbo offensive lineman that was a staple of the Michigan offensive line in recent years.

During his career in Ann Arbor, Onwenu appeared in 46 games and was a starter for 35 games, primarily taking reps at right guard next to New Orleans Saints draftee Cesar Ruiz. Onwenu was an asset to the ground game, often using his strength and impact at the point of attack to open up holes for U-M ball carriers.

Onwenu is further along in his development as a rush blocker than he is in pass protection, but offensive line coach Ed Warriner worked to sure up his game in that respect as well. For his effort, Onwenu was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, with a third-team selection from the coaches and an honorable mention nod from the media after the 2018 season. 

Coming out of high school, Onwenu was considered a consensus four-star lineman out of Cass Tech. At Michigan, Onwenu saw a few reps along the interior defensive line, but that was a short-lived experiment that ultimately ended in Onwenu adding stability to the right side of Michigan's offensive line. 

Now, Onwenu is joining college teammate Josh Uche in New England and will begin his professional career as a Patriot. 

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Powerful and wide, Onwenu's natural play strength is somewhat offset by his below-average athletic ability. With better hand placement and attention to footwork, he can take a step forward as a drive blocker with the ability to move bodies around, but he'll be a scheme-specific prospect who could struggle against quick, upfield players and sub-package rushers. He has backup guard ability and potential as a Day 3 pick."

Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts snag Jordan Glasgow in Round 6

Jordan’s Glasgow became the 18th defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the 10th U-M player taken in 2020.

Jon Runyan Jr. taken by the Green Bay Packers in Round 6

Jon Runyan Jr. became the fifth offensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 6 Saturday afternoon, going to the Green Bay Packers.

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Khaleke Hudson Picked By The Washington Redskins In The Fifth Round

Khaleke Hudson is the fourth Wolverine selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ben Bredeson Picked In The Fourth Round

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ben Bredeson in the latter part of the fourth round.

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Outside linebacker Josh Uche became the second Wolverine to be chosen in the NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots with the 60th pick of Round 2.

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

