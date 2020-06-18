From EA Sports To The Big Leagues: Jordan Nwogu's Pro Journey

During the 2020 MLB Draft, former Michigan standout Jordan Nwogu felt a visceral reaction after he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round with pick No. 88 overall.

Nwogu, an Ann Arbor native, spent three years playing for the Wolverines and logged an impressive .334 average with 97 runs, 147 hits, 20 home runs, 79 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in his career. But more than that, Nwogu recognized his life-long dream of playing professional baseball, and the gravity of the moment was not lost in his draft-day excitement.

“It was a lot of emotions coming through,” Nwogu told Wolverine Digest. “I was on cloud nine. I hugged my mom right away because I knew she was so proud of me. I had all my coaches and my friends around me, and they were all so happy for me. I shed a couple tears of joy, and it was a really cool experience to hear my name called.”

Now a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, Nwogu is living out a dream that he had a sneak peak at many years prior. As a youngster, Nwogu played MLB video games, and he would choose to play as the Cubs more often than not. In fact, Nwogu even recalls creating a then-fictitious 'Jordan Nwogu' player to use in the game's database.

So for Nwogu, hearing the Cubs call his name on draft day was a special moment.

“There were honestly two teams I really wanted to go to, and the Cubs were one of them,” Nwogu said. “I'm really glad they want to work with me, and I'm excited to work with them to see how they can help me get to my potential.”

During the pre-draft process, Nwogu met with various MLB clubs over Zoom, and scouts would lead the conversation in hopes of determining which players would be a good fit in their respective farm systems. After speaking with the Cubs, Nwogu could tell that player development was a pinnacle focus for the organization.

“I think it's the best possible fit for me, honestly,” Nwogu said. “I think this team likes me just as much as I like them, and I feel like they value me even higher than where they took me. They are also very big on analytics and data. I was kind of a sleeper, and they really liked that, and they are going to use player development to get me to my potential.”

This year, Nwogu was part of a strong Michigan draft class that featured four total selections in the abbreviated five-round draft. The Wolverines saw pitcher Jeff Criswell, who was Nwogu's roommate in Ann Arbor, drafted to the Oakland Athletics (No. 58 overall), Jesse Franklin to the Atlanta Braves (No. 97) and Jack Blomgren to the Colorado Rockies (No. 140).

“We've been in contact a lot,” Nwogu said of his teammates. “It's been good to talk to them about it, and I'm very happy for them and they're very happy for me. It's an overall really good experience.”

During college, Nwogu forged close relationships with Criswell, Franklin and Blomgren, and each player helped Nwogu reach spectacular heights during his time at Michigan. In particular, Nwogu reflected back to U-M's dramatic run in the 2019 College World Series as one stretch of baseball that will forever remain chock full of indelible memories for the Cubs draftee.

“Actually, the postseason last year, that UCLA series, as stressful as it was, it was one of the best moments of my life,” Nwogu said. “Beating Texas Tech after they swept us at home, I thought that was sweet. That whole couple weeks and just the guys we were doing it with, that really made the difference.”

That year, U-M finished as the national runner-up after falling to Vanderbilt in a three-game series, but Nwogu and his teammates helped secure the 2019 team's position in Michigan lore. And after an outpouring of appreciation, Nwogu is forever grateful for the Wolverines community, just as they are for him.

“It meant the world to me,” Nwogu said. “Being from Ann Arbor and getting the support I get, it's amazing. The fan base and everyone from Ann Arbor had some kind of contribution in my life to reach out, and I appreciate them more than they probably realize. All of that together just made it one of the best experiences I'll ever have in my life.”

But next, Nwogu has the opportunity to live out a dream that may rival his collegiate accomplishments, one that hasn't sunken in quite yet.

“I think it will once I start training with the Cubs, but right now I don't think it's really hit me yet,” Nwogu said.

This time, without having to create a video game character, Nwogu will live out another once-in-a-lifetime experience as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

What is your favorite Michigan baseball memory from the 2019 season? What about your top Jordan Nwogu highlight? Let us know!