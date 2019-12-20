Michigan Basketball All-Decade Team 2010-19

Something to note, I tried to keep some positional integrity. I didn't want the first team to be five guards. So I tried to go with two guards, two players that could play the '3' or '4' and then a center or '5'

First Team

Trey Burke (2012-13): The 2013 Naismith Player of the Year (the top player in college basketball), Burke put Michigan on his back as a sophomore, fully leading U-M out of the dark ages and all the way to the NCAA Championship Game. He scored 18.6 points and had 6.7 assists per game in 2013, and finished his career with 1,231 points, the second-most ever accumulated in a Wolverine's first two seasons.

Nik Stauskas (2013-14): The 2014 Big Ten Player of the Year, Stauskas emerged from out of Burke's shadow to become the team's best player. An assassin from three, shooting 44.1 percent in his career, Stauskas elevated his role as a playmaker with 3.3 assists per game as a sophomore to go along with 17.5 points per game in guiding Michigan to a Big Ten title and NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

Zach Novak (2009-12): One of John Beilein's 10 most talented players? No. One of the most important? Absolutely. A three-time captain, Novak (along with classmate Stu Douglass) guided the Wolverines to three NCAA Tournament appearances and the program's first Big Ten title (2012) since 1986. Playing out of position at the '4' despite being only 6-4, Novak was a ferocious defender and a big-shot deliverer.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (2011-13): Considered a bit of a one-tricky pony as a scorer only, Hardaway averaged 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his three-year career and was instrumental to the success of the 2013 Final Four team. He did score, and score, and score, averaging 13.9, 14.6 and 14.5 points per game, respectively, one of just 20 players in school history to finish with more than 1,500 points in a career.

Mo Wagner (2016-18): In an era, and playing for a coach, in which a '5' was much more of a shooter than a low-post player, Wagner stretched the floor with his threes (110 in his career and a 38.5 3FG%), but was also capable of taking his man off the dribble, often embarrassing his defender (ask MSU's Nick Ward about that), and showed a back-to-the-basket game when needed (a 2017 NCAA game vs. Louisville). He averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game his final two years.

Second Team

Derrick Walton (2014-17): For as many great players that excelled over the last decade, no one had a run like Walton as a senior in 2017, beginning with the Big Ten Tournament after Michigan's plane crash. In earning tournament MVP honors, Walton scored 82 points in four games, had 25 assists, 18 rebounds and shot 45.2 percent from threes. Walton's impact across the board reflected his career, as he is the only player in school history to have 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (2015-18): I originally had Zavier Simpson here, but my colleagues on "Inside the Huddle" brought me around on MAAR as a lynchpin guy that was perpetually underrated but never undervalued by his coaches and teammates. Abdur-Rahkman played in a U-M record 144 games, leading Michigan to three NCAAs and back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles. He scored 1,313 points, had 409 rebounds, 295 assists, 108 steals.

Caris LeVert (2013-16): His recent NBA success (averaging a career-high 16.8 ppg. this season) serves as a reminder of what he could have been had injuries not derailed his junior (he missed 14 games) and senior seasons (missed 21 games). There is no denying LeVert's talent and what he was at his best - almost unstoppable. His stat line as a junior of 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists would rank as one of the best ever except he outdid it as a senior: 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Jordan Morgan (2011-14): When Novak and Douglass graduated they turned over the mantle of on-court and spiritual leader to Morgan, who helped lead Michigan to four straight NCAA Tournaments, including NCAA runner-up and Elite Eight finishes as a junior and senior. Recognized by both the conference and Michigan for his defensive prowess, Morgan ranks 15th all time in career rebounds with 718, the most of any Wolverine in the last decade.

Jon Teske (2017-20): I've had my issues with Teske, who sometimes plays smaller than his 7-1, 265-pound frame, but there is no denying his incredible impact as an offensive weapon (10.4 points per game over the past two seasons), as a rebounder (7.4 boards per contest) and as an intimidator (his 75 blocks last year are the sixth most in a single season and he's already on pace to swat away more this year).