Dickinson Unhappy With U-M's Handling Of NIL

In today's world of college athletics and NIL, institutions like the University of Michigan are struggling to capitalize in a way that some of its student athletes expect.

If you've followed Hunter Dickinson's Michigan career for any period of time, you've likely noticed that he isn't typically shy about sharing his feelings - particularly on hot-button issues.

Just last week, Dickinson went after Texas Tech head basketball coach, Mark Adams. In a since deleted tweet, Dickinson accused Adams of essentially preventing Terrance Shannon Jr. from transferring to Michigan.

Fast forward to this week, Dickinson is now taking on his own school's handling of NIL - and he's not holding back. Making an appearance on a local AM Michigan radio station (WTKA), Dickinson didn't mince words when it comes to his perception of U-M's handling of NIL.

"They're going to lose out on so many players if they don't start stepping up to the plate," Dickinson said. "I feel bad for Coach Juwan and Coach Harbaugh because they're trying. It's just not their fault. The coaches are trying for sure."

Dickinson continued:

"The NIL process is pretty difficult, I'm not going to lie. Especially during the season, it can be overwhelming because you've got contracts that you're trying to sign, you've got to be aware of the obligations that the companies are holding you up to, because it's like, you've got to post something or something like that. I remember I had to post something the night before a game - before the Villanova game, a company hit me up the day before, early the day before the game.

"I know for a fact that Juwan and Coach Harbaugh are trying to plead with the administration. At some point, they're going to realize that you've either got to be all-in or you're not going to get anybody. That's my take on it."