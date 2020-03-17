WolverineDigest
DREAM SEASON: Former 1997 Wolverine Talks Preseason Expectations

MichaelSpath

A freshman safety from California, DeWayne Patmon wasn't focused too much on Michigan's recent struggles - four straight four-loss seasons from 1993-96 - when he arrived on campus, but he very quickly learned that there was a formidable challenge awaiting the Maize and Blue in 1997. 

Patmon reflects back on his memories of the 1997 preseason, including head coach Lloyd Carr's motivation tactics, the 'chip-on-the-shoulder' attitude of so many Wolverines, the quarterback battle and more. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/17/20

Our new content series, DREAM SEASON 1997, kicks off today.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

DREAM SEASON: Question Marks Heading Into '97 Campaign

Michigan's 1997 campaign ended in a national title but heading into the first week of the year, there were plenty of questions.

MichaelSpath

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady announces that he'll finish his career elsewhere.

Brandon Brown

WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State. What if he had won in 2016? What would the narrative be then?

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

DREAM SEASON 1997 Prologue: 'M Stands For Mediocre'

The time leading up to kickoff of the 1997 Dream Season was anything but dreamy. Michigan was a program at a crossroads.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: How Much Different Would 1-4 Against Ohio State Be?

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan were within inches of beating Ohio State in Columbus in 2016. What if U-M had won?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

WHAT IF: Your Votes On How The Dominoes Might Have Fallen

We had our thoughts on how the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State outcome might have changed the trajectory of U-M's program, and now its your turn to weigh in.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

WHAT IF: J.T. Barrett Was Ruled Short

With sports temporarily postponed, we look back at some of the biggest 'what-if' moments in Michigan sports history, beginning with the 2016 Ohio State game.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Victory Vaka Places Michigan In Top 5

Victory Vaka planning June official visit to Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Zavier Simpson With A Final Message For Michigan Fans

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson delivers heartfelt message to Michigan Nation.

Brandon Brown