DREAM SEASON: Former 1997 Wolverine Talks Preseason Expectations

A freshman safety from California, DeWayne Patmon wasn't focused too much on Michigan's recent struggles - four straight four-loss seasons from 1993-96 - when he arrived on campus, but he very quickly learned that there was a formidable challenge awaiting the Maize and Blue in 1997.

Patmon reflects back on his memories of the 1997 preseason, including head coach Lloyd Carr's motivation tactics, the 'chip-on-the-shoulder' attitude of so many Wolverines, the quarterback battle and more.