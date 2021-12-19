Hutchinson, Haskins Earn MVP Honors

The success of the 2021 season has been a total team effort for the Michigan Wolverines, as evidenced by the team awards that were handed out on Sunday afternoon.

The Michigan Football program dished out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines earning honors for their performance during the 2021 season.

You can view the complete list provided below:

Team MVP: DE Aidan Hutcinson

Defensive Player of the Year: DE Aidan Hutcinson

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Hassan Haskins

Rookie of the Year:

Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards, WR Andrel Anthony

Defense: LB Junior Colson, DB Rod Moore

Special Teams: Rod Moore

Most Improved Player:

Offense: QB Cade McNamara, TE Luke Schoonmaker.

Defense LB David Ojabo, DB D.J. Turner

Ufer Spirit Award: LB Josh Ross, P Brad Robbins

Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Josh Ross

Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman): Mazi Smith

Hugh Rader award (top offensive lineman): Andrew Stueber

Arthur Robinson Award (academics):

Graduate student: C Andrew Vastardis.

Undergraduate student: Josh Luther

Defensive Skill Player of the Year: DB Brad Hawkins, DB D.J. Turner, DB Vincent Gray, DB Dax Hill

Offensive Skill Player of the Year: RB Blake Corum, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Mike Sainristil, TE Erick All

Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar

Specialist of the Year: K Jake Moody

Toughest Player Award (voted on by players): RB Hassan Haskins

Blue Collar Award (voted on by players): C Andrew Vastardis