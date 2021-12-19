Hutchinson, Haskins Earn MVP Honors

The Michigan Football Program Handed Out Team Awards On Sunday
The Michigan Football program dished out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines earning honors for their performance during the 2021 season.
You can view the complete list provided below:
Team MVP: DE Aidan Hutcinson
Defensive Player of the Year: DE Aidan Hutcinson
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Hassan Haskins
Rookie of the Year:
- Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards, WR Andrel Anthony
- Defense: LB Junior Colson, DB Rod Moore
- Special Teams: Rod Moore
Most Improved Player:
- Offense: QB Cade McNamara, TE Luke Schoonmaker.
- Defense LB David Ojabo, DB D.J. Turner
Ufer Spirit Award: LB Josh Ross, P Brad Robbins
Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Josh Ross
Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman): Mazi Smith
Hugh Rader award (top offensive lineman): Andrew Stueber
Arthur Robinson Award (academics):
- Graduate student: C Andrew Vastardis.
- Undergraduate student: Josh Luther
Defensive Skill Player of the Year: DB Brad Hawkins, DB D.J. Turner, DB Vincent Gray, DB Dax Hill
Offensive Skill Player of the Year: RB Blake Corum, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Mike Sainristil, TE Erick All
Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar
Specialist of the Year: K Jake Moody
Toughest Player Award (voted on by players): RB Hassan Haskins
Blue Collar Award (voted on by players): C Andrew Vastardis