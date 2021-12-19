Hutchinson, Haskins Earn MVP Honors

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    The Michigan Football Program Handed Out Team Awards On Sunday

    The success of the 2021 season has been a total team effort for the Michigan Wolverines, as evidenced by the team awards that were handed out on Sunday afternoon.
    The Michigan Football program dished out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines earning honors for their performance during the 2021 season. 

    You can view the complete list provided below:

    Team MVP: DE Aidan Hutcinson

    Defensive Player of the Year: DE Aidan Hutcinson

    Offensive Player of the Year: RB Hassan Haskins

    Rookie of the Year: 

    • Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards, WR Andrel Anthony
    • Defense: LB Junior Colson, DB Rod Moore 
    • Special Teams: Rod Moore 

    Most Improved Player: 

    • Offense: QB Cade McNamara, TE Luke Schoonmaker. 
    • Defense LB David Ojabo, DB D.J. Turner

    Ufer Spirit Award: LB Josh Ross, P Brad Robbins

    Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Josh Ross

    Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman): Mazi Smith

    Hugh Rader award (top offensive lineman): Andrew Stueber

    Arthur Robinson Award (academics): 

    • Graduate student: C Andrew Vastardis. 
    • Undergraduate student: Josh Luther

    Defensive Skill Player of the Year: DB Brad Hawkins, DB D.J. Turner, DB Vincent Gray, DB Dax Hill

    Offensive Skill Player of the Year: RB Blake Corum, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Mike Sainristil, TE Erick All

    Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar

    Specialist of the Year: K Jake Moody

    Toughest Player Award (voted on by players): RB Hassan Haskins

    Blue Collar Award (voted on by players): C Andrew Vastardis 

