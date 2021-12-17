Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Aidan Hutchinson: "Let's Go, Bitch"

    Michigan's senior captain Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson explains battle with Ohio State in legendary fashion.
    Aidan Hutchinson's senior season has been pretty epic. He's a captain, broke the Michigan single-season sack record, turned into a Heisman finalist, helped U-M defeat and unseat Ohio State, led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and is now preparing for the College Football Playoff. He's also just a few months away from being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It's been a lot of fun watching and covering him this year, and he's always great during interviews.

    But these are easily the most entertaining words to come out of his mouth this season.

    What a badass.

    Ohio State was deliberately trying to neutralize him with an offensive line slide and Hutchinson blew it up all by himself by putting Thayer Munford "on his ass," as Aidan so eloquently put it. 

    And he's been doing stuff like that all year. That's why Pro Football Focus has him as the highest-graded defender in college football this year.

    He's been walking the walk all season, and now, he's talking the talk. And it's awesome.

    Aidan Hutchinson: "Let's Go, Bitch"

