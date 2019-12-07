Wolverine Digest
Rueben Riley: Former Wolverines Licking Their Wounds, Looking For Answers

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

A 28-game starter at offensive line for the Wolverines from 2003-06 (including 20 starts at right tackle) Rueben Riley joins Ann Arbor's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" every Thursday at 11am to discuss Michigan's performance. This week, he expressed frustration over U-M's loss to Ohio State - a sentiment shared by many of his former teammates and all those who wore the winged helmet.

You can listen to Riley on WTKA.com the WTKA app, 1050AM in the Ann Arbor area or on podcasts. 

