Michigan Wide Receiver Enters The Transfer Portal

Michigan's season came to an end over the past weekend, sooner than most expected, and now players have to figure out if they will continue to be Wolverines or not. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony decided that he will not be.

Michigan fans became enamored with Anthony as a recruit. The East Lansing native was a top, top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.

Instead, he barely made an impact. For the rest of the 2021 season, Anthony caught just six passes for 93 yards and a score. This year as a sophomore, and with classmate JJ McCarthy at the helm, Anthony caught just seven passes for 80 yards. His lone touchdown was a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Somehow, the player that looked like the best wide receiver on the roster in one game last year against MSU, scraped together just 13 receptions for 173 yards and one single touchdown over the next 20 games. It seems like more of a system issue versus a player issue, which is why seemingly everyone kept thinking Anthony would break out at some point. It never happened at Michigan, so now he'll try to make a name for himself elsewhere.