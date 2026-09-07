Michigan Football AP Poll Projection Following Wolverines' Upset Scare vs. WMU

A win might be a win, but in college football, there are style points. Voters aren't going to think too highly of a Michigan team that needed a second placed back on the play clock in order to beat Western Michigan, a good program, but a team Michigan was expected to beat by four touchdowns.

It's Labor Day, and one more ranked team will take the field on Monday night, when SMU plays Florida State. But as of now, only one top-25 team lost this weekend, and that was No. 24 Louisville in a thrilling game over Ole Miss.

All the ranked teams were more impressive than Michigan, even an Iowa team that went into the game without an established QB.

It's clear the Wolverines are dropping when the new AP poll is released on Tuesday, but just how far?

The only team that will likely jump into the top 25 is Florida, who was the second team out. The Cardinals will likely fall out since they lost and that puts the Gators in. Michigan likely won't drop completely out of the rankings, but it's going to take a tumble.

Our best guess is that Michigan falls to No. 23 heading into the showdown against Oklahoma, and that could be higher if SMU falls to the Seminoles.

Recap of WMU

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan entered Saturday's game against Western Michigan ranked No. 16 in the nation. The anticipation for Kyle Whittingham's first game as the Wolverines' head coach was high and there were a lot of expectations for QB Bryce Underwood in Jason Beck's system.

But those hopes and expectations came crashing down in a hurry. The first drive was flawless. Underwood looked much improved and the offense was humming. But that was it, there was nothing more fans could get excited about — until it happened.

When a few ticks left on the clock, Underwood's final heave was too long and went out of the end zone. Michigan lost to Western Michigan, or so it appeared. After review, one second was put back on the clock, and the second Hail Mary attempt was successful.

Underwood found JJ Buchanan in the end zone and the fans stormed the field in the Big House. Magic happened and while the Wolverines won, it was a somber locker room.

Whittingham knows he has a ton to fix and that starts with his former No.1 ranked player, Underwood.

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